UPDF soldier shoots one dead over football match 

The joint security forces in Agago District have arrested a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier over allegedly shooting a civilian dead over a football match.

The suspect, Pte Micheal Mukanza, who is attached to Kokil Detach under Labwodwong Brigade, Paimol Sub- County in Agago District had reportedly gone into hiding after the shooting but was apprehended on June 1, 2023.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, ASP David Ongom Mudong, said the Homicide Detectives of Kalongo Police are actively investigating an incident of murder by shooting allegedly perpetrated by a UPDF soldier.

“It's alleged that on the May 31, 2023 at around 6pm while at Paimol Sub County playgrounds, the suspect who was reportedly drunk forcefully wanted to join players at the pitch but confusion ensued in an attempt to block him from disrupting the game. This prompted the suspect to rush to his uniport where he picked a rifle and shot 25-year-old Justine Omol twice in the thigh,” ASP Ongom said in a statement.

Omol was then rushed to Kalongo Hospital where he was pronounced dead on June 1, 2023.

Police detectives led by the scene of crime officers have since visited, documented and recovered two cartridges as exhibits from where the shooting occurred.

“It's very unfortunate that the officer who would have observed the security and safety of the Wanainchi ended up victimizing them. We condemn the acts of turning the gun on innocent and unarmed civilians over personal emotions,” ASP Ongom remarked on Friday.

“We would further urge the bereaved family and the entire members of the community to remain calm as investigations continue to ensure that the suspect faces the long arm of the law,” he added.

According to ASP Ongom, the suspect who is currently detained at the 5th UPDF Division Headquarters in Achol Pii will be charged accordingly while the killer riffle has also been recovered.

By press time, the body of Omol was still at Kalongo Hospital pending post-mortem as UPDF was still considering the option of taking his remains to the 5th Division base for further management.