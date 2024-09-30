UPDF soldier ‘shoots self-dead’ after fight with colleague over guest house attendant 

Joint Security Forces in Kaabong District are investigating the circumstances under which a UPDF private allegedly shot himself at Korimong Guest House.

Pte David Wabule from the 45 Infantry Battalion based in the restive mineral-rich Karamoja sub region had traveled to Kaabong Town from Longoromit Battalion Headquarters with his colleague, Pte Ngabirano Gerald Akampulira.

According to preliminary reports, Wabule arrived for leisure but discovered his lover, one Lucky Auma, a guest house attendant, with Akampulira, leading to a quarrel between the two soldiers.

During the altercation, Wabule forcibly took Akampulira's mobile phone before returning to the detachment, where picked an AK-47 rifle loaded with several rounds of ammunition. He then returned to the guest house and began firing indiscriminately across various rooms.

Pte Wabule targeted Auma and two other colleagues, identified as Anthony Aurien and Walter Chemutai, who had taken refuge in a separate room.

He missed his intended targets before turning the weapon on himself, fatally shooting himself at the scene.

Maj Isaac Oware, spokesperson for the 3rd Division, said investigators visited the crime scene, where they recovered the rifle (UPDF 566007728) for ballistic examination.

"We regret such an incident of misconduct as the joint investigation takes the right direction," Maj Oware stated.