UPDF soldier shoots self dead after killing Indian boss over 'little pay'

A soldier who was deployed to guard a construction site opened fire, killing his Indian boss on Friday before he shot himself dead after complaining over little pay, authorities have said.

Police registered a double murder case by shooting in which 41-year-old Thirumalesh Itikala was gunned down by Private James Tolit Opio, a 38-year-old soldier belonging to Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

Police’s North Kyoga regional public relations officer (PRO) SP Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed the shooting incident saying it was at around 9:30am.

According to SP Okema, Itikala was the site engineer and manager of Royal Velko Joint Venture Ltd and a resident of Mbiko Landing Site in Namasale Town Council, Amolatar District.

“It's alleged that Opio, a soldier attached to Namasale Infantry Detach and deployed at Royal Velko Joint Venture Ltd site, reported back at work on October 1.On October 3, he went for a disco in the nearby trading centre and went back to his work place again on October 4, 2024 at around 4am,” SP Okema narrated.

He added: “Surprisingly on Friday morning, Opio reported for duty complaining to his fellow guards of less allowances paid to him.”

Police say that Opio emerged in front of Itikala’s office and shot the Indian in the chest as he (Itikala) was communicating on phone.

“Opio then left through the main gate of the site for about 50 meters and shot himself in the neck and died instantly,” Okema told Monitor in a brief statement on Friday.

Itikala was rushed to Amolatar Health Center IV where health authorities pronounced him dead on arrival.

“The scene of crime was visited by a team of police officers led by the Amolatar Distritct Police Commander, scene examined and documented. Police also recorded statements from eye witnesses, Okema noted.

By Friday afternoon, both bodies were still at Amolatar Health Center IV, pending postmortem.

“This is a sad and unfortunate incident. We appeal to supervisors at all workplaces to always engage staff or security deployed to provide protection to listen to their problems and act accordingly,” Okema emphasized.