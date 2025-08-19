UPDF soldier shoots self dead in Kisoro after football night out

Police in Kisoro District have launched investigations into circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier allegedly shot himself dead on Monday morning.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Private Samuel Kwesiga, 32, who was attached to Nyanamo detach under the 35th Battalion in Kisoro District.

The incident occurred at around 7am at Kigyeyo Village, Nyanamo Town Council.

“On the evening of August 17, 2025, at approximately 6pm, Kwesiga went to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal match at Nyanamo Trading Centre. He returned at around 9pm and told his colleagues he was tired and wanted to rest. He then entered and locked himself inside his room,” Mr Maate said.

“Today morning (Monday), August 18, a gunshot was heard from his room. People went to check on him, but there was no response. Upon looking through the window, they saw him lying in a pool of blood. They broke into the room and found him dead,” he added.

Police and UPDF officers who responded to the scene documented the area, collected evidence, and interviewed witnesses. A cartridge, a rifle, and four magazines were recovered.

Mr Maate said Kwesiga’s body was taken to Kisoro Hospital mortuary for a postmortem before being handed over to the UPDF Command Structure for burial arrangements. He said investigations are ongoing to establish the motive behind the suicide.

He also urged security personnel to seek help through administrative or relevant offices rather than resorting to suicide.