UPDF soldier shot dead 

A joint force of police and the army in Moroto District in Karamoja sub region are hunting for unknown gunmen who shot and killed a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on duty.

 

Private Gabriel Lokiru, attached to guard battalion under the 3rd division command was gunned down at around 10pm on Friday at Katanga village in the suburbs of Moroto Municipality.
Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, said Lokiru had been deployed to carry out intelligence surveillance in the area when he was attacked by suspected armed warriors.

