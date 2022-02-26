UPDF soldier shot dead 

A joint force of police and the army in Moroto District in Karamoja sub region are hunting for unknown gunmen who shot and killed a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on duty.

Private Gabriel Lokiru, attached to guard battalion under the 3rd division command was gunned down at around 10pm on Friday at Katanga village in the suburbs of Moroto Municipality.

Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, said Lokiru had been deployed to carry out intelligence surveillance in the area when he was attacked by suspected armed warriors.

"These warriors shot our officer and they ran away but we are following them," he said.

The shooting is the latest of many such attacks that have frustrated efforts to pacify the sub region.

Security sources intimated to this reporter that an average of two people are killed daily by suspected armed Karimojong cattle rustlers across the sub region.

For instance on February 15, 2022, two cattle traders were shot and injured by suspected cattle rustlers along Kotido-Kaabong road. The traders had travelled to Kaabong to buy animals.

On February 17, 2022, a businessman was shot dead by armed cattle rustlers in Kotido District.

On February 20, 2022, a parish councilor in Amudat town council was shot dead by suspected armed rustlers in Moruita Sub County in Nakapiripirit District.

He was tracking his stolen animals when he landed in an ambush laid by the suspected rustlers.

On February 21, a team of education officials were attacked as they travelled to Kaabong District. Two of them were left injured.

Mr Patrick Koryang, one of the residents said the insecurity in the sub region has frustrated many government projects.

Karamoja sub-region has in the past several years been in the news due to the increasing insecurity. Although the UPDF stepped in to pacify the sub region, civil society activists are concerned about the proliferation of arms in the region which have derailed the peace efforts.







