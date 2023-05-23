UPDF soldier stabbed to death in Kabale

Unknown assailants on Monday night attacked a UPDF soldier attached to the 41st Battalion of the 3rd Brigade, Pte Patrick Byamukama,31, and stabbed him leading to his death.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate confirmed the incident saying a team of detectives visited the crime scene at Kanyabiyengo village in Butanda Sub County to commence investigations.

“It’s true the UPDF soldier was killed by unknown people who stabbed him in the stomach and investigations are ongoing,” Mr Maate said.

The Butanda Sub County chairman, Mr Barnett Champion said that the deceased was at his home at around midnight on Monday when a group of unknown people attacked and stabbed him before leaving him fighting for his dear life.

“The assailants used sharp objects to cut his stomach and other body parts. There is no record of any wrongdoing that can be associated with the murder of this UPDF soldier who was on pass leave,” he said.

One of the destroyed houses belonging to one of the suspects. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mr Champion added that Byamukama was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead moments later.

“Two people have been arrested after they were suspected to have participated in the murder of this UPDF soldier and I am sure they will help the police in its investigations,” he said.