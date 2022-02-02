UPDF soldier succumbs to stab wounds sustained in bar brawl over woman

Kiira region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

Police in Jinja City are investigating a murder case after a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier died allegedly following a bar brawl over a woman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.