UPDF soldier succumbs to stab wounds sustained in bar brawl over woman

Police in Jinja City are investigating a murder case after a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier died allegedly following a bar brawl over a woman.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said 39-year-old Private Michael Kwewana, attached to Gaddafi military barracks in Jinja City on Tuesday went to Kamuyodisa Bar and Guest House located at Bwase Zone in Buwenge Town Council, Jinja District and allegedly picked up a quarrel with his friend, Mr Zakayo Ngobi, 23, over a yet-to-be identified lady.

“Our investigations suggest that Mr Ngobi allegedly slit Kwewana’s throat and stabbed him in the stomach. Police responded to the scene, the victim was rushed to Buwenge General Hospital before being transferred to Bombo Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later,” Mr Mubi said.

Mr Mubi, who condemned the act, added that Mr Ngobi was arrested and transferred to Nalufenya Police Station awaiting to be charged with murder.

“We would like to caution the management of all hotels, bars and guest houses in the city and the district to always ensure safety of their clients as a priority, and to promptly report chaotic situations to relevant authorities so as to prevent crimes resulting from heat of passion,” he said.

The Jinja Zone UPDF Spokesperson, Lt Col Victor Kabegumira, confirmed the incident, but declined to divulge more details.