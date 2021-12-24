UPDF soldier, three others 'taken hostage' after arresting Kenyan fishermen

The army and defence deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu.

  • Background. The development comes barely two month after a senior UPDF officer and three top officials from the fisheries ministry as well as a clearing agent at the Busia border were arrested in Kenya after they crossed the border to inspect the Kenya fish market.

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier is among four Ugandans detained in Kenya after they were allegedly taken hostage during an operation to arrest Kenyan fishermen who had reportedly crossed into Uganda.

