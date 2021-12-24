UPDF soldier, three others 'taken hostage' after arresting Kenyan fishermen

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier is among four Ugandans detained in Kenya after they were allegedly taken hostage during an operation to arrest Kenyan fishermen who had reportedly crossed into Uganda.

Pte Twinamasiko Balam attached to Uganda's Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and three civilians; Muhammed Mwanje, Joseph Masereka and Yasin Kasozi are said to be detained at Port Victoria Police station in Kenya following their arrest near Sagiti Island in the eastern district of Namayingo in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The army and defence deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said Friday that the four Ugandans were arrested by Kenya Coastal Guard Police who had been deployed to rescue 14 Kenyan fishermen allegedly found fishing on Uganda’s side of Lake Victoria which is shared by two neighbouring countries.

According to him, FPU soldiers in the wee hours of Thursday morning received information that a group of Kenyan fishermen had crossed into Uganda with seven boats and illegal fishing nets.

“FPU crew of six (three soldiers and three civilians) immediately went out for a fact finding patrol. They were able to impound seven boats, three outboard engines, a number of illegal fishing nets and 14 (Kenyan) suspects. The suspects were divided into two groups for safe transportation on the lake; so were the FPU crew. Five of the suspects were put on the FPU boat and the rest in the fishermen’s seven boats,” he said.

The suspects however, allegedly managed to contact their colleagues before Kenya Coastal Guard Police deployed to rescue them.

“The Kenyan police intercepted one of the suspects’ boats taking along with FPU soldier. The five Kenyan illegal fishermen who were arrested are kept at Uganda's Maninga Police Post.

The four Ugandans who were taken hostage are kept at Port Victoria Police station in Kenya,” he said in a Friday afternoon statement.

Lt Col Kakurungu identified the Kenyan suspects as Vincent Ojiambo, 24; Brian Odari, 24; Brian Osinye, 29, Erias Omondi, 21 and Moses Ojiambo, 24.