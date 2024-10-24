UPDF soldier to face justice for deadly shooting in Agago

Three civilians from Ngora East Village, Paimol Sub-County in Agago District, who were shot dead by a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on October 20, 2024, were laid to rest on Wednesday.

The deceased—Sunday Apio, 21; Santino Akidi, 47; and Florence Ajalo, 15—were all buried in their home locality.

Preliminary reports indicate that Pte Bonny Ameny, 45, a resident of Ocini Tetulu, Kamdini Sub-County in Oyam District, allegedly shot the civilians following a domestic dispute.

Ameny, deployed at the Paker Dungu detachment in Parabongo Sub-County, was reportedly searching for his wife, Ms Betty Angom, who had left him.

In the ensuing chaos, Pte Ameny went on a shooting rampage, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to two others.

During the victims' send-off ceremony, Brig Gen Keith Katungi, the 5th Infantry Division Commander, delivered a condolence message from the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He condemned the tragic incident as an unprofessional act.

"As the UPDF, we mourn together and strongly condemn the actions of this errant soldier. This evil act does not represent the true character or conduct of the UPDF," the letter stated.

Brig Gen Katungi assured the families that Pte Ameny would face justice in a trial conducted by the Court Martial in Paimol Sub-County.

"The UPDF draws strength from the people and cannot intentionally harm them. We are committed to ensuring that justice is served," he added.

He also extended Shs5 million to each family of the deceased for burial expenses, along with Shs3 million for those injured, to assist with their treatment at Dr Ambrossoli Memorial Hospital in Kalongo, Agago District.

Ms Beatrice Akello, the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring and also Agago Woman MP, urged parents to guide their daughters on managing domestic issues, regardless of their age or marital status.

The LC3 Chairman of Paimol Sub-County, Mr. Richard Ngomkura, expressed gratitude to the UPDF for their support during this difficult time. He encouraged the community to condemn the incident as an individual act and to show empathy and generosity.