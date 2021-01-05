UPDF soldier to serve 101 years in prison for murder

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier is to spend 101 years in prison after he was convicted of three counts of murder and three other counts of attempted murder.

Private Bobson Amutuhereize was on Tuesday handed 101 years for each of the three murder counts and 60 years for each of the three attempted murder case by the army court sitting in Ryeru Sub County Rubirizi District in western Uganda.

The army court chaired by Lt. Col Emmanuel Mwesigwa heard that Private Amutuhereize shot and killed Scovia Tibakazire, 40; Olivia Ninsiima, 25 and Conrad Mayi Ainembabazi, 20, on December 27, 2020 and left three other victims fighting for their lives in Ryeru Sub County Rubirizi District.

The injured were identified as Maureen Kyakusiimire, 23 (was shot in the stomach and intestines came out); Rauhman Mawegye, 3 (was shot in the head and brains came out) and Shiran Ahimbisibwe, 9 (was shot in the thigh and the bullet is still stuck in the bone).

Lt. Col Mwesigwa found Private Amutuhereize guilty and said he would serve his sentence co-currently.

This means he will serve 101 years in prison if he does not appeal against the sentence in 14 days from the date of sentence.

Advertisement

During the two-day sitting, court heard that Private Amutuhereize went on rampage and shot six people. Three died on spot while three others are currently admitted at Kampala International Hospital and Mbarara regional referral hospital in critical conditions.

During mitigation, Private Amutuhereize told court that he had been attacked by demons before he went on rampage.

He had pleaded for a leniency but court said he needed a deterrent sentence to discourage other soldiers from committing such offences.

He was taken to Kyamugolanyi government prison to start serving his sentence.

“You have a right to appeal against the decision of this court martial before the General Court Martial if you’re not satisfied in the next 14 days,” Lt. Col Mwesigwa said before Private Amutuhereize was led away.











