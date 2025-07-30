UPDF–SSPDF fierce fighting leaves seven dead in Yumbe

Fierce fighting that broke out on Monday and extended into Tuesday has claimed seven lives in Yumbe District.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) clashed at Fitina Mbaya and Goboro villages after soldiers from South Sudan allegedly established a detach 200 metres inside Yumbe District, Uganda.

Authorities from South Sudan said they have retrieved five bodies of SSPDF soldiers from the forest, while one UPDF soldier and a civilian were also killed during the fight.

The fighting has displaced about 200 people from the villages and led to the temporary closure of Goboro Primary School due to insecurity.

According to Capt David Kamya, the UPDF 4th Division Public Information Officer, UPDF repulsed some SSPDF elements that had crossed into Uganda and established a detach at Fitina Mbaya village, Muduchaku Parish, Kochi Sub-county in Yumbe District for the last three weeks.

Capt Kamya said efforts to remove them had failed, and that they were harvesting crops from people’s gardens, displacing residents, and creating insecurity in the area.

“On Monday, July 28, as UPDF was trying to approach them for negotiation, they instead shot at us and killed one of our soldiers and injured two others. This prompted the deployment of a force to respond to their fire,” he said.

Capt Kamya added: “Three of the SSPDF were put out of action, and their equipment was captured as they withdrew back to their territory across the border. This was an unfortunate incident.”

Why the Fight?

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Tuesday, Mr. Daudi Swaliki, the LC1 chairperson for Fitina Mbaya, said the insecurity at the Uganda–South Sudan border started on July 15.

“We saw some soldiers armed with guns coming from the South Sudan side on July 15, and they crossed about 200 metres into Fitina Mbaya village, Yumbe District. These soldiers started constructing houses in the village, forcing the residents to flee,” he said.

He said the South Sudan army is claiming that the villages of Goboro and Fitina Mbaya belong to them. The presence of the soldiers forced residents to flee, and for about three weeks the local community has been suffering due to insecurity.

The two villages are located in Kochi Sub-county of Yumbe District in Uganda. It is a key location because it serves as a transit centre for South Sudanese refugees entering Uganda and is located at the border with South Sudan.

“The South Sudan soldiers who established their detach started feeding on people’s animals like goats, chickens, and other food items, but there was a delay in sending them away,” he added.

Mr. Swaliki said Mawa David, a resident of the area, was shot dead in the morning and houses in the area were burnt.

“This man, due to the insecurity, had taken refuge at Goboro Centre but had gone to collect some items at the border where his home is, and he was shot dead,” he said.

He added that about seven people (three men, a woman, and three children) were abducted yesterday, but at around 10 pm the woman and children returned home, while the three men are still missing.

The Abductions and Burnt Houses

Hajji Sulaiman Lubwama Bukya, the Yumbe Resident District Commissioner, confirmed that some residents of Milia village were abducted and about five houses were burnt.

“Some of the people abducted were released, especially the women and the children, but the three men who were also abducted haven’t come back,” he said.

He said they are coordinating with South Sudan and there is a plan to have a joint security meeting between the Ugandan authorities and those of South Sudan.

Ms. Harriet Agasiru, a resident of the area, said the situation has caused fear among the people.

“Many of the people displaced from the border points have taken refuge with their relatives, but others are sleeping in the cold,” she said.

School Closed Over the Fighting

The insecurity has resulted in the temporary closure of Goboro Primary School. Mr. Alex Asega, the head teacher, told Daily Monitor that due to fear of shooting, learners have been told to remain at home.

“There is a lot of fear among the community, and the learners cannot concentrate on learning when there is insecurity. We have told our learners to remain at home until the issue normalizes,” he said.

He said it is not yet clear when the school will reopen, and that will depend on information from the security team.

Ongoing Border Tensions

Security at the Uganda–South Sudan border has remained volatile, with frequent attacks.

In 2020, four soldiers with SSPDF were shot dead by UPDF soldiers following a clash at Maru Village in Yumbe District.

Cessation of Hostilities and Response

In response to the recent fighting, the Director for Media and Press and SSPDF spokesman, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang, said: “We have contacted our Ugandan counterpart to stop further clashes. We ask for immediate cessation of all forms of hostilities.”

He added that as part of security measures, there will be a formation of a joint investigation committee to ascertain the circumstances under which the armed confrontations erupted.

The hostilities are a test to the Joint Technical Border Committee that was formed over five years ago to mitigate such clashes in the border districts of Moyo, Yumbe, and Koboko.

Earlier in 2014, the former IGPs of South Sudan, Gen. Deng Kuol, and Uganda’s Gen. Kale Kayihura, established a joint patrol security team during an agreement signed in Arua City. However, this cooperation has been curtailed by insecurity in South Sudan and lack of coordination.

Timeline of External Aggressions

August 2009: Armed Sudanese attacked and stopped MTN construction work at Jale in Moyo District.

Armed Sudanese attacked and stopped MTN construction work at Jale in Moyo District. September 2009: Seven SPLA soldiers attacked farmers in Gwere Village in Lefori, claiming the land belonged to Sudan.

Seven SPLA soldiers attacked farmers in Gwere Village in Lefori, claiming the land belonged to Sudan. November 2010: SPLA soldiers arrested 13 farmers from Gwere Village in Lefori Sub-county and took them hostage, accusing them of encroaching on Sudan land.

SPLA soldiers arrested 13 farmers from Gwere Village in Lefori Sub-county and took them hostage, accusing them of encroaching on Sudan land. March 2012: Nine Ugandan MPs were held hostage by SPLA soldiers in Lefori as they went on a monitoring exercise on disputed land.

Nine Ugandan MPs were held hostage by SPLA soldiers in Lefori as they went on a monitoring exercise on disputed land. March 2018: Gunmen from South Sudan attacked families in Padiga North Village in Metu Sub-county, Moyo District, and raided 836 animals. During the pursuit, a UPDF soldier was shot dead.



