UPDF starts helicopter crash probe, families await details

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have started investigations into Tuesday’s helicopter gunship crash in Nyamusingiri Village at the Kabarole-Ntoroko border that left one civilian and two occupants dead.

A team of experts was dispatched on Tuesday to conduct the inquiry, with the assurance that the investigation will be concluded within two weeks.

Maj Naboth Mugisha, the Air Force public information officer, revealed in an interview on Wednesday that the investigation aims to pinpoint the exact cause of the crash by exploring various possibilities, including human error, weather conditions, and potential technical faults with the helicopter.

Maj Mugisha emphasised the comprehensive nature of the inquiry, reflecting the commitment to a thorough examination of all potential contributing factors.

“Our team has started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash. We are trying to inquire what could have been the cause of the accident,” he said.

Maj Mugisha explained that the crash occurred in the Rift Valley along the route to Bundibugyo District.

He highlighted the region’s wind patterns, suggesting that this geographical feature may have played a role in the incident.

However, he added that investigators would retrieve the helicopter’s black box, enabling them to review the final communication of the pilot.

“Two helicopters were enroute to a mission in DR Congo; one successfully navigated through the clouds, while the other faced difficulties proceeding. In the course of the investigation, if the process extends, it will span a fortnight (14 days),” he said.

Maj Mugisha confirmed that both occupants of the helicopter, whose names are being withheld, lost their lives and arrangements are underway to inform their families, and after the necessary protocols, burial will be conducted.

However, for the civilian family of John Mukidii, he said the government will take responsibility for compensating the deceased’s relatives.

On Tuesday afternoon, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye, informed this publication that preliminary findings suggested bad weather as the potential cause of the crash but emphasised that investigations into the incident had already commenced.

On Wednesday, upon revisiting the crash site, it was observed that the area remained cordoned off and guarded by UPDF personnel from the Mountain Division.

This is to preserve the integrity of the scene and due to concerns that the wreckage might contain suspected explosives. The wreckage of the helicopter gunship still lay at the scene.

The helicopter was reportedly enroute to eastern DR Congo for the ongoing operation against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels under the Shujaa mission.

Mr Dan Byampaka, a resident of Nyamisingiri Village, recounted the aftermath of the crash near his home, saying by Wednesday, some scattered wreckage was still in his coffee garden.

Mr William Kasoro, the Ntoroko District chairman, addresses mourners at the late John Mukidii’s home in Nyamisingiri Village yesterday.

“Since yesterday (Tuesday), soldiers have stopped me from going to my house. I have been told that some of the wreckage may pose a danger to us. We are still waiting for when they will be removed and also see if the government can also compensate me for my coffee plantation that was destroyed,” he said.

Mr Byampaka added that the helicopter first hit a big stone in his land before ascending to the late Mukidii’s house, causing damage to its rooftop and bursting into flames.

The late Mukidii is survived by a widow, Ms Marry Kajajabi, and 10 children. All are currently housed at his nephew’s place, where relatives and well-wishers are gathering, awaiting confirmation of the burial date.

Mr Asaba Kugonza, one of Mukidii’s children, said the loss of their father, the family’s sole breadwinner, was a great loss. He appealed to the government for assistance in reconstructing their house and supporting the education of the four children who are still attending school.

“Unfortunately, our father died and we don’t know the exact burial date. The UPDF has promised to bring the body soon, and we hope for support during the burial. Our mother lacks the funds to build a new house, so we appeal to the government for assistance in constructing a new one,” he said.

Mr Kugonza also mentioned that no items were removed from the house, including three bags of beans, 10 new iron sheets, and clothes.

Mr William Kasoro, the Ntoroko District chairman, said in collaboration with the UPDF leadership at Mountain Division in Fort Portal City, they have agreed to provide relief food items to the bereaved family. He said a team of air force experts was yesterday scheduled to remove wreckage from the crash site, allowing the community to access the area.