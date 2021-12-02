UPDF step up deployment in eastern DRC in anti-ADF operation

Over 100 UPDF soldiers reportedly entered DR Congo on November 30, 2021 on purpose to eject ADF rebels. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A senior DRC military officer said Congolese troops were heading towards Beni, the capital of North Kivu province, from neighbouring South Kivu.
  • Uganda's intervention has come despite a crackdown on the ADF by the Congolese armed forces, launched two years ago.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops stepped up their deployment in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, witnesses said, on the second day of an operation against the notorious ADF rebel group launched in cooperation with Kinshasa.
"They are arriving aboard armoured cars, with escorts from members of the local security services," Tony Kitambala, a freelance journalist based in North Kivu province, said at Nobili on the border.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.