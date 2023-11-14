UPDF surrenders land to Kalungu residents

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have surrendered 116 acres of land to residents of Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu District, who encroached on the army land at Bulakati Airstrip.

The land, comprising Mwota Block 181, Kirinnya Block 184, Lukaya Block 185, Kalungi Block 145 and Kawanda Block 146, measures 463.43 hectares and is home to more than 200 residents.

Addressing residents at Bulakati Airstrip at the weekend, the Defence minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said after considering the sitting tenants owning both commercial and residential houses on the land, the remaining part of the donated 116 acres will be used to construct a hospital, a market, playground, police station, prison and court building, among others.

“The residents will be required to pay annual nominal ground rent (Busuulu) to the town council. This gesture by government is intended to see that Lukaya Town grows and expands like other urban centres,” he said.

UPDF had earlier threatened to evict the sitting tenants saying they illegally settled on the land. The minister warned town council leaders against misusing the donated land.

“You [town council] should prioritise the programmes that you mentioned while asking for this piece of land. The UPDF had many projects to put on this land but they decided to surrender part of it to the community,” he added.

The minister said residents in Lukaya are free to use their land and footpaths across the airstrip.

Two years ago, the army had banned residents from trespassing on the Bulakati Airstrip land, especially where there is a military detach. Those caught trespassing on the land used to find hard time facing the soldiers.

Residents from Lubumba, Kalungu, Mwota and Lusango villages were using the airstrip as a short route to connect to Lukaya Town. Mr Ssempijja said President Museveni had directed that the remaining piece of land be used by the army to establish an industrial park.

Mr Bonny Kiddu Ssali, the former chairperson of Lukaya Town Council and one of the affected residents, had earlier threatened to sue UPDF if it went ahead to evict them.

“I am happy that the army has reversed its earlier decision to evict us because the biggest portion of Bulakati land belongs to residents of Lukaya Town Council and some of us own titles,” he said.

Gen Joram Mugume, the chairman of Military Land Board, said they had to consider various factors before taking a final decision to surrender part of the land to residents.

“I appeal to local leaders to jealously guard the land to benefit the community,” he said.

Ms Proscovia Nalulyo, the Lukaya Town Council clerk, said the land will be put to good use and that the sitting tenants will be helped to legalise their tenancy.

Kalungu East MP Francis Katabaazi asked the government to give the remaining army land to the town council to facilitate its expansion agenda.

“We are aware that the army is in the process of repossessing close to 12 square miles in Bukakkata Sub-county in Masaka District where it plans to set up a military training base and airstrip. This is the reason why we request that the army surrenders the remaining piece of land to allow Lukaya’s expansion,” he said.

Background