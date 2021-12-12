UPDF targets access bridge to hit ADF in DR Congo

Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers (R) and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) are seen on the Semuliki bridge while on patrol on December 10, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • UPDF halted the use of armoured vehicles in the ground offensive against the ADF due to poor motorable roads in the area and started on working on the roads from their base in Mukakata to Semuliki Bridge as the Congolese army worked on the road that connects Semuliki Bridge with Beni.

The four prongs of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) onslaught against positions of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern DR Congo are targeting the Semuliki access bridge for vantage attack.
Col James Kasule, the UPDF operation commander, said the road that connects the UPDF base with Semuliki bridge is about to get complete to offer vantage point against the enemy. 

