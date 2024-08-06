UPDF to build long-awaited Bunyoro University 

After decades of anticipation, construction of the Bunyoro Public University is set to begin. The UPDF Engineering Brigade will undertake this transformative project for the region located at Bulera Core Primary Teachers College in Hoima City.

The college has offered 20 acres of land for the establishment of the public university from its total of 42 acres. Surveyors from the Ministry of Lands have assessed the land to confirm the total acreage donated by the college.

Engineers from the UPDF Engineering Brigade, led by Lt Col Peter Kidemuka, were introduced to the site by Hoima Resident City Commissioner Badru Mugabi and the Bulera PTC administration on Monday.

Lt Col Kidemuka stated that the team intends to begin with the project design, site clearing, and developing roads leading to the site, as well as extending water and electricity services.

He added that surveyors and consultants have been deployed to conduct the necessary surveys, leading to the creation of drawings and designs. Quantity surveyors will subsequently develop the bills for submission to the relevant offices.

Lt Col Kidemuka pledged the UPDF Engineering Brigade's commitment to delivering a high-quality project. The groundbreaking ceremony, to be presided over by the President, is scheduled for November 15 of this year.

He mentioned that they have received a timetable to follow, indicating that survey work and drawing preparations will begin within two weeks, conducted concurrently with the extension of water and electricity.

Mr Badru Mugabi, the Hoima RCC, explained that involving the UPDF Engineering Brigade at the site will facilitate planning for the university's design and allow for early work to start.

Tom Mbazira, the Manager of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Hoima, and Ronald Benon Bisingirwa, the Network Engineer for UMEME overseeing Hoima and Masindi, expressed their commitment to collaborating with the contractor to ensure the project’s success.

The Bunyoro Public University will operate with constituent colleges in Kiryandongo District (Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba) and

Kakumiro District (Birembo Technical Institute). The main campus will be in Hoima City at Bulera Core PTC.