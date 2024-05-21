UPDF to recruit 9,600 soldiers

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has started the process of recruiting 9,627 soldiers with applicants required to have passed both mathematics and English during their ordinary level of education.

The applicants must be between 18 years and 22 years and must have attained their Uganda Certificate of Education between 2020 and 2023.

The UPDF yesterday released application forms on their website www.updf.go.ug that applicants have to download and fill out before handing them over to the Resident District Commissioners of the region they reside in.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the director of Defence Public Information, said the applicants with their original national identity cards must get recommendations from their Local Council I, II, III leaders, Gombolola Internal Security Organisation and District Internal Security Organisation officers.

“The UPDF will conduct a general recruitment exercise of 9,627 regular forces into infantry forces. The actual recruitment exercise will commence on July 1, 2024, and [will] end on July 14, 2024,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs headquarters yesterday.

The military has been recruiting soldiers for the regular forces, whose employment is “permanent and pensionable”, for more than three years. The UPDF has been recruiting Local Defence Forces personnel, who are largely temporary, due to a shortage of funds.

In the new arrangement, once the applicants have filled out their application to the resident district commissioners (RDCs), the RDCs will hand them over to the UPDF teams.

After assessing the documents of the applicants, the UPDF will select the best and then send back the shortlist to the RDCs, who will publish the successful candidates on their notice boards across the country.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said successful applicants will be the ones to appear for interviews at different centres between July 1 and July 14. After the interviews, the successful candidates will be contacted to report for training.

The recruitment will be done on a quota system and each district or region will get numbers according to its population based on the Uganda Bureau of Statistics figures. This means districts with a small population will get fewer candidates.

Unlike in the previous recruitment, the Kampala Metropolitan Area that covers Kampala City and Wakiso District will get special attention. For instance, successful applicants from each division of Kampala City will be interviewed on specific days at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Candidates from the constituencies of Busiro North, Busiro South, Nansana, Makindye Ssabagabo and Kira Municipality in Wakiso District will be given the same rating as districts .

In the previous recruitment exercises, several Members of Parliament and the public complained about corruption and favouritism. They demanded probe and a repeat of the process.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said the new measures are intended to curb corruption in the recruitment process.

The recruitment is likely to attract a large number of applicants given the recent recommendations by the parliamentary committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that the salaries of low-rank soldiers should be increased next financial year.

If the salary enhancement is done, a soldier at the rank of a private will earn a salary of Shs828,426 from Shs485,279 every month. A corporal will earn more than Shs1m. The salary of a soldier at the rank of a private would be higher than the salary the government pays many graduates in public service.

However, this will lead to an increase in the army’s wage bill to more than Shs1 trillion in the next financial year, which will also exert pressure on the taxpayers at a time when the economy is struggling after donors cut aid.

Asked why the army is recruiting now when the country is peaceful and stable, Brig Gen Kulayigye said preparations for war are done during peacetime.

Salary increment

In the proposed pay rise;

• A Private will earn Shs828,426 from the current Shs485,000

•A Lance Corporal, earning about Shs495,000, will earn Shs1. 03m

•A Corporal will earn Shs1 m

• A Sergeant, earning Shs514,000 will get Shs1.3m

•A Staff Sergeant will earn Shs1.59m from Shs523,800

• A Warrant Officer class 2, earning Shs574,300 will get Shs1.85m

• A Warrant Officer Class 1 will get Shs2.09m from Shs591,700

•A Second Lieutenant will have theirs increased to Shs2.38m from Shs613,700

•A Lieutenant, earning Shs772,600 will get Shs2.48m