UPDF to recruit over 9500 soldiers

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is set to recruit more 9,627 soldiers aged between 18 and 22 years in an exercise starting on July 1 and ending on July 14, 2024.

According to UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, aspiring candidates will get recommendations from Local Council One (LCI) Local Council Two (LCII), Local Council Three (LCIII), Sub County (Gombolola) Internal Security Organization (GISO), and District Internal Security Officer (DISO).

“Thereafter, they will submit their application forms to the office of RDC where they will be registered and awaiting collection by the UPDF collection teams that will submit them to the office of Joint Staff Human Resource Management which will cause a shortlist,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said in a statement released Monday.

He added that the list of successful applicants will be published and displayed on the District and City notice boards informing the shortlisted applicants to appear at designated recruitment centres for the final interviews.

He said that the recruitment shall be conducted using the projected population figures of each district and city that form the basis of recruitment quotas.

“The Regular Force Recruitment will be conducted throughout the entire country covering the 135 districts and 11 cities. The recruitment coverage will be divided into 10 zones; Buganda, Busoga, Bukedi/Teso, Mid-western, Kampala Extra, Rwenzori Region, Northern, Karamoja/Sebei, West Nile, and Western,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

UPDF listed the requirements for joint as being a citizen of Uganda in possession of an original National Identity Card, must be fit and ready to undergo medical and body fitness tests, and must be an adult male or female not exceeding 22 years.

“The education standard is strictly of S.4 (UCE) who finished in the year 2020 – 2023 and must have passed English and Mathematics. The aspirants must be disciplined, and with no criminal record,” Brig Gen Kulayigye