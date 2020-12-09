UPDF to spend Shs184m on Jinja legal training centre

By Denis Edema More by this Author

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has embarked on the construction of a legal training centre aimed at equipping operation commanders and administrators with military-advisory knowledge during execution of duties.

Maj Savvy Tumuhimbise, the commandant during the groundbreaking at Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City on Tuesday said the USD50, 000 (about Shs183m) centre is funded by the Royal Kingdom of Netherlands that has been training the officers.

“The centre has been providing legal advice to operation commanders in making key decisions that could not result in violation of human rights, especially in places where they have been deployed like peace-keeping missions.

“We are grateful to the government of Netherlands for the tireless support they are extending to UPDF’s legal department. That has imparted humanitarian rights’ knowledge and military justice laws into the officers,” Maj Tumuhimbise said.

He added that the centre, expected to be completed within two months, will harness operations between legal advisors, operation commanders, air force commanders and the land forces.

Brig Godard Busingye, the UPDF chief of legal services in Gaddafi Barracks, hailed the centre as ‘one of the best institutions in the region’. “This is going to be one of the best training institutions in the country for our legal officers and operation commanders,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that army officers at the court-martial will undergo induction to gain knowledge on military law.

Background

Before the establishment of the legal training centre in 2013, the UPDF leadership sent military officers to the Netherlands to acquire law knowledge on military operations, which are now being conducted at Gaddafi Barracks.

Lt Col Nils Rienks, the Netherlands Defence attaché in Uganda, applauded the UPDF for observing humanitarian rights during peacekeeping operations, saying the centre has received over 30 computers among other instruction materials.