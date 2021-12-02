Prime

UPDF to stay in Congo until rebels are beaten

Then Chief of Defence Forces of  UPDF,  Gen Edward Katumba Wamala (centre) poses with members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) in Beni in North Kivu on May 7, 2014. UPDF has said it will continue its offensive launched against the ADF on Tuesday. Photo/file

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Kampala lobbied Kinshasa to permit the offensive to flush out the ADF accused of masterminding a string of deadly explosions in mainly Kampala.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has said it will continue its offensive launched against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) on Tuesday until the group is decimated.
Uganda’s military jets first struck ADF bases on Tuesday in an operation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) that highly-placed security sources said targeted the headquarters of the US-designated terrorist group and its commander Musa Baluku.
In an interview last evening, Defence and Military spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, said:  “We cannot tell when UPDF shall leave the Democratic Republic of Congo because this is an ongoing operation. I want to believe that we shall stay there until these people are completely wiped out.” 

