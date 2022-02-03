UPDF veteran abandons eight children after failing to get gratuity

Some of the UPDF veteran's abandoned children pictured in front of their makeshift house in Kayunga District. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Mr Zaidi Bafonza, 54,  number RA/ 118292, who retired in 1992 from UPDF  a month  ago abandoned his eight children in makeshift house on claims that he had failed to get his gratuity, 30 years after leaving the army.

A disgruntled Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) veteran in Bukolooto trading centre in Kayunga Town council, Kayunga District has abandoned his own children after failing to get his pension and gratuity.

