Upgrade Kibuku unit to hospital, locals ask govt

Residents of Kibuku District have urged the government to elevate Kibuku Health Centre IV (HCIV) to a general hospital to address health service delivery gaps.

They said the facility is overwhelmed by the number of patients.

On average, the health centre receives 900 in-patients monthly and carries out more than 100 deliveries, according to a report from the out-patient department.

Mr Mohammad Nakeba, the Kibuku LC5 chairman, said the district was carved out of Pallisa in 2020.

“The President … granted us a district in 2010, and also pledged to upgrade Kibuku HCIV to a district hospital to reduce the congestion at the only HCIV in the district,”Mr Nakeba said.

He added: “I have continuously written reminding letters to this effect, however, our prayer is yet to be answered.”

Currently, Kibuku District has one health centre IV, which is located in Kibuku Town Council.

Mr Nakeba also said according to the National Resistance Movement ruling party’s manifesto on infrastructure development for 2016 to 2021, every sub-county is supposed to have at least a health centre III (HCIII).

He, however, said 13 of Kibuku’s 22 sub-counties have health centre IIIs.

“We appeal to the government to consider constructing HCIIIs in each of the remaining sub-counties, “he said.

Some of the sub-counties with health facilities include Nankodo, Kasasira, Kituti, Nabiswa, Nandere, Tirinyi, Bulangira, and Goli-Goli.

Kibuku HCIV serves about 268,800 people [projected from the 2014 census].

“The overwhelming number of patients that turn up for treatment necessitates upgrading,”Mr Nakeba said

Mr Nakeba, however, lauded the government for increasing funds for essential medicines, which was increased from Shs150 million three years ago to about Shs600 million this financial year.

The State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, who also doubles as Kibuku District Woman MP, Ms Jennipher Namuyangu, also called upon the Ministry of Health to prioritise the upgrading of Kibuku HCIV to a general hospital.

“The entire district with such a huge population has no single general hospital to address some of patients’ concerns. We appeal to the line ministry to expedite the presidential pledge to have this facility elevated to a hospital status,”Ms Namuyangu said.

The district secretary for health and education, Mr Augustine Moleka Majanga, said: “Upgrading this facility into a hospital level will enable patients to access services easily compared to travelling to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.”

He said the demand to have the health centre elevated to a general hospital started years back but government has not fulfilled its pledge to do so.

Mr Stephen Kwajja, a resident of Tirinyi Town Council, said several expectant mothers sometimes trek after being referred from Tirinyi HCIII to Kibuku HCIV for further management but because of the inadequate services, it needs to be upgraded to meet the demands.

The district health officer, Dr Godfrey Buyinza, said the influx of patients has exerted pressure on the facility leading to acute shortage of drugs.

“The upgrade of Kibuku HCIV is an urgent need. The number of patients who visit the facility is indeed overwhelming. The upgrade is needed and we have submitted our request on this matter to the line ministry awaiting consideration, “he said.

The Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng, said the request is under consideration.