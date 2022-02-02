Upgrade of Kapchorwa road to promote cross-border trade

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Maria Goretti Kitutu (centre), commissions a section of Namunsi-Sironko-Muyembe-Kapchorwa road on Friday last week. PHOTO | COURTESY

Woniala

By  Micheal Woniala

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kitutu said the government should consider giving special consideration to districts in mountainous areas.

The completion of the rehabilitation of  65km  Namunsi- Sironko-Muyembe-Kapchorwa road at Shs54 billion is poised to promote cross-border trade.

