Upgrade of Kapchorwa road to promote cross-border trade

The completion of the rehabilitation of 65km Namunsi- Sironko-Muyembe-Kapchorwa road at Shs54 billion is poised to promote cross-border trade.

The road, which was constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation with funding from the government, connects Uganda to Kenya through the Suam Road.

During the commissioning of the road in Kapsindwa Sub-county in Kapchorwa District last Friday, Ms Maria Gorreti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, said the road will boost business and improve living standards.

“This road is going to boost business since agriculture is the backbone of the country. People here will now embark on commercial agriculture, and will be able to sell their produce to Kenya,” Ms Kitutu said.

She added that the rehabilitation will also reduce accidents.

“I have been hearing stories about rampant accidents on this road and how our people are suffering because the road has been in a very terrible state,” Ms Kitutu, who is also the Manafwa Woman MP, said.

She said since the road was funded by the government, it shows the growth of the economy.

“This money came from the treasury, so the government collected money from taxes and they decided to plug it here for our people to benefit,” she said.

The minister, however, said she was not satisfied with the progress of the Muyembe - Nakapiripirit road, which is also under construction.

The road is being constructed by a Turkish-based company, Polat Yol Yapi, at Shs400b. “The works are very slow even the people in Karamoja are complaining,” she said.

Ms Kitutu said the government should consider giving special consideration to districts in mountainous areas.

“You can’t give the same money to districts in mountainous areas and those from the low lands because the terrain is not the same,” she said.

Mr Peter Chemonges, the chairperson of Kongowo Village, said the Towei hill has been a death trap.

“This hill has killed so many people but I have hope that this will reduce the accidents on the road since it’s now wide enough and smooth for motorists,” he said.

Mr James Kiptoo,a truck driver, said the road will help residents venture into commercial agriculture.

“We are now going to go into serious commercial agriculture on Irish potatoes because there will no longer be challenges of connecting to Kenya,” Mr Kiptoo said.

Ms Jessica Muduwa ,a farmer from Bulambuli District, said the middlemen have been exploiting them because of the bad road.

“Middlemen would buy our goods and cheat us because they would complain of bad roads,” she said.

Mr Michael Kusuro, the vice chairperson of Kapchorwa, said the government should allocate districts in Sebei more funds to work on more roads.

“The Shs300m, which we are given is not enough. We want farmers to transport their produce from the garden to markets by opening up more roads,” he said.

Mr Annet Nandutu, the chairperson of Bulambuli, appealed to government to tarmac their roads, adding that many of their feeder roads are inaccessible.

“We are doing badly as district and yet my people depend on commercial agriculture for their livelihoods,” she said.

Mr Tom Chesol, the Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner, said the completion of the road shows that the NRM government is dedicated to fighting household poverty.

“Connectivity brings markets closer to the people and since our people depend on agriculture, they can now easily go to Kenya,” he said.