UPPC starts digital publication of Uganda Gazette

The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has resumed digital publication of the Uganda Gazette known as the E-Gazette.

Prof Sudi Nangoli, UPPC Managing Director, announced on Thursday in Kampala noting that the shift from traditional hardcopy to the online platform aims to enhance accessibility, affordability and convenience for all Ugandans.

"We made initial efforts to go digital and scaled back, but now we are officially reintroducing the E-Gazette copy. We must keep up with trends as the world moves towards digital, and we cannot remain confined to traditional hard copy," Prof Nangoli said.

He added that for the past 120 years, the Uganda Gazette, which is an official legal document and official government newspaper of records has been in hard copy and the transition has been influenced by the increasing favour for digital platforms among the public.

Among other reasons, UPPC managing director emphasised that the e-version of the Uganda Gazette will not only be affordable, but also help eliminate the burden of dealing with physical papers for proper records keeping.

"The annual subscription fee for the hardcopy Gazette is Shs1.4 million, while the e-gazette is only Shs800,000. For a nominal fee of Shs3,000, users can now have the entire Gazette at their fingertips rather than paying Shs5,000 for the hard copy,” Nangoli explained.

To access the E-gazette, individuals need to subscribe by opening an account on the UPPC website by logging on www.uppc.go.ug and navigating to the 'E.Resources' option.

The Uganda Gazette, a weekly publication by the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) is typically released on Fridays. However, an Extra Ordinary Gazette may be published on any day of the week as needed.

This publication regularly features crucial information, including legal notifications, statutory instruments, electoral notices, and private legal announcements. Legal notices encompass a variety of matters such as bankruptcies, company registrations and closures, probate proceedings, company by-laws, and changes in names (deed polls), land titles, statutory notices, laws, ordinances trademarks, certificates of eligibility, places for celebration of marriages, security uniforms, physical development plans, commissioner for oaths, boards of governors, mining licenses, copyrights and patents, company resolutions, among other important updates.

Ms Rebecca Nyakairu, UPPC’s Public and Corporate Affairs Manager noted that the E-gazette would expand the reach of the Gazette in the public domain.

However, she stressed that the digital transition does not mean the hard copy would be phased out.

“Embracing the digital frontier with the E-Gazette doesn't mean saying farewell to the traditional hardcopy. We understand that some still cherish the experience of a hard copy. Rest assured, the hard copy will still be available," Ms Nyakairu said.



