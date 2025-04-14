Uproar over Besigye bail denial

Lawyers have poked holes in the ruling by High Court Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, which denied bail to veteran politician Kizza Besigye and his political aide Hajj Obeid Lutale.

They say the ruling is not founded on sound law. Core to Justice Kania’s ruling was that although Dr Besigye and his co-accused had met the threshold to be granted bail, they would not regain their temporary freedom.

She reasoned that there is a high likelihood of Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale interfering with the investigations given their high standing in society, and also that the charges of treason they face, are grave.

“Therefore, although, I find that the applicants (Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale) have satisfied all the relevant requirements for the grant of bail such as proving that; have fixed places of abode, have substantial sureties, are first-time offenders with no criminal record and are of advanced age, the bail application is denied for the following reasons,” ruled Justice Kania.

She continued: “The charges against the applicants are among the gravest if not the gravest on our statute books, the offenses are alleged to have been committed in various locations in Uganda and other countries requiring more time and resources to conclude investigations than is normally the case in offenses alleged to have been committed only in Uganda.

“Since the investigations are ongoing, the interests of justice at this point dictate that the application for bail is denied on this occasion because there is the likelihood that the applicants if released on bail while investigations are ongoing, owing to the grave nature of the offense may fall prey to the temptation to interfere with the investigations,” she said.

Constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri likened Justice Kania’s ruling to a bad drama where the plot takes an unexpected twist. “The last page of the judge’s ruling does not tally with the rest of the ruling. This was bad drama, where you have a play moving onto a climax, and then shocked by a very poor anti-climax, changing to something did not expect,” he said Further, Counsel Walubiri branded Justice Kania’s ruling as “speculative”.

“There was no evidence put before the court that Besigye would interfere with the investigations. So clearly, the denial of the bail was not based on a legal ground. Most likely, there was interference with the judge’s decision writing.

The other reason is that the offenses are grave and that once released on bail, he will interfere. Judges should not determine cases speculatively,” he said. Likewise, Mr Erias Lukwago, one of Dr Besigye’s lawyers, did not have kind words for Justice Kania’s ruling. He described her ruling as one laced with political undertones.

“Up to now, I'm yet to come to terms with the reasoning of the judge. It was a ruling laced with political undertones. She just wanted to look for the slightest excuse to deny them bail. We made a very water-tight application for our clients. For the first time, the sureties had to swear affidavits themselves. This was intended not to leave any stone unturned given the upstream we had to swim. Museveni has been categorical that he doesn’t want courts to release certain suspects on bail. So the judge could only cling on flimsy grounds,” Mr Lukwago said.

The Kampala Lord Mayor also wondered why the prosecution had taken more than five months investigating the charges against Dr Besigye and that this should have been the reason for the judge to release his clients since the investigations were taking that long.

He said the judge should have relied on already set precedents like in the Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere, who was released on bail but with very stringent conditions curtailing his movements to Kampala and surrounding areas.

“The allegations are that the charges were committed outside the country, so the judge could have just restricted Dr Besigye’s movements to step foot in Geneva in Switzerland, Athens in Greece, and Nairobi in Kenya, and worse still impose stringent restrictions like those that were imposed against the Rwenzururu King, confining him in Kampala, and Wakiso,” Mr Lukwago said.

“Besigye has faced similar grave offenses before, and the State did not in any way allege that he jumped bail. This would have been a compelling reason to grant him bail. The judge did not act on her own free will. She must have written that ruling under very unique circumstances, hesitated to say under duress,” he added.

Mr Abdu Katuntu, who is also the MP for Bugweri County, while appearing on a morning radio talk show, the Capital Gang on Saturday, also did not have kind words for the court.

Mr Katuntu said there is dissatisfaction from the public and also from a section of judges about Dr Besigye’s ruling which he described as “unfortunate”.

“The Constitution commands that we should look at every suspect as innocent until proven guilty or they plead guilty. Don’t convict any person to start serving a sentence before he is found guilty,”Mr Katuntu cautioned.

“I think there is dissatisfaction from the public. I wish the Judiciary could listen. A few judges have been engaging me and telling me what is going on in their group and some of them are also really…really not happy about what their colleagues are doing,” he added On Friday, as soon as Justice Kania’s g bail ruling was rendered, Besigye’s lawyers, fans, and relatives who had filled the courtroom, were crestfallen. Their faces could tell it all.

Justice Rosette Comfort Kania

Who is Justice Rosette Comfort Kania?

Justice Kania is a legal and regulatory professional with more than 22 years of experience. Her major areas of proficiency include; commercial and corporate law, capital markets development and regulation, compliance, administration, securities market supervision, financial sector development, regulatory reform, monitoring and evaluating the implementation of free movement of capital commitments under the Protocol on the Establishment of the East African Common Market.

Before she was appointed the judge of the High Court in 2023, Justice Kania was the director of Market Supervision and Compliance at the Capital Markets Authority in Uganda.

She shot to the limelight earlier this year when she took over the high-profile murder case file in which five people are charged in connection with the murder of city businessman Henry Katanga.

The jurist took over the murder trial which was halfway after the initial trial judge, Isaac Muwata, fell sick and could not continue with the trial. She would go on and deny bail to the prime suspect, Ms Molly Katanga, on the grounds that she had not proved exceptional health circumstances to warrant her release before promising her a speedy trial.

Being a judge attached to the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala, she was allocated Dr Besigye’s bail application.







