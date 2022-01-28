Uproar over house for Mutebile family 

A proposal to accord Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile’s family a befitting home in honour of his legacy, yesterday elicited debate in Parliament with some lawmakers suggesting it would impose a burden on the taxpayers.

Mutebile was one of the highest paid public servants with a monthly salary of Shs54m besides other benefits.

The proposal came up during a debate on a bi-patisan motion tabled by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja asking Parliament to pay tribute to the country’s longest serving governor, in honour of his outstanding performance and contribution to the country.

Mutebile died of health related complications on Sunday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

He was the Central Bank boss for more than two decades.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, who seconded the bi-partisan motion, said Mutebile was an honest leader who spoke with honesty.

“He didn’t fear talking straight, which sometimes made the powers that be so uncomfortable. I recall in 2011, the Governor disagreed with President Museveni over the decision to spend $740 million on six fighter jets. At the time, this payment led to a rundown of the stock of our foreign reserves from six to four months of import cover.”

The Bukooli Central MP, Mr Solomon Silwanyi, who is also a commissioner of Parliament, suggested an amendment to Prime Minister Nabbanja’s motion, to have government accord Mutebile’s family a befitting house or allow them stay in the governor’s official residence in Kololo, an upscale Kampala City suburb.

Mutebile owns a country home at Katoja cell, Kijuguta Ward in Kabale Municipality.

However, Mr Silwanyi argued that the governor lived a modest life and did not use his office to amass wealth for personal gains.

“This property or home should be for the family led by the widow. It is known that Governor Mutebile was a very honest man and the fact that he was governor for a very long time, the family may not have where to go,” Mr Silwanyi said.

He added: “These days, if people are in such positions they amass a lot of wealth which this gentleman wouldn’t do. It would only be good if this Parliament supports the family to get a befitting home.”

Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire seconded the proposal.

“Whereas he is leaving to live with the heavenly creator, he leaves behind a trail of dependents whom the country should never forget. And this is the reason I support the motion,” Mr Tinkasimire said.

However, Mr Silwanyi’s proposal triggered uproar from Opposition MPs, with some questioning his expenditure considering that he held well-paying positions for more than 30 years that could enable him own a decent house in the city.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake said government had already earmarked a huge sum of money for Mutebile’s burial arrangements.

“Just the money that has been used [budgeted] for his burial can be enough to build for him a house,” Mr Zaake said.

Relatives of the late Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile after the special sitting in his honour at Parliament on January 27, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

Government estimated to spend Shs400m on the governor’s burial.

It was at this point that the deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, informed the House that she had attended a vigil at the governor’s official residence in Kololo on Wednesday, where the widow hinted on having no home.

Ms Among had earlier tweeted: “I joined the relatives and friends of the late Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile to condole with Mama Betty and the children at his residence in Kololo. I asked Hon Thomas Tayebwa (Government Chief Whip) to make sure that the official residence is given to the family in honour of his integrity.”

The deputy Speaker cautioned the lawmakers to debate without emotions.

“Whatever you are doing here, people are watching how insensitive you can be. What the widow talked, all of us know. Mutebile was corrupt free and the widow said that when the governor’s contract was ending, she asked the husband, where were they were going and he said, ‘God will provide’ and now you are becoming the God to provide,” Ms Among said.

Prime Minister Nabbanja, however, asked for more time to consult and return with a conclusive answer.

“I have taken note of the concern of members and all of us know that when you leave this world sometimes, you may leave some gaps. I request that you allow me to go and inform the government and consult widely. We shall come and inform you of the action taken,” Ms Nabbanja said.

More legislators protest

Mr Mpuuga said the request was an insult to the governor’s legacy while Budadiri west MP Nandala Mafabi said: “This is theft of the highest order.”

The Buhweju MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye during an interview with NTV, said: “Such people must be helped to understand how to live in life. I don’t expect that you can be a governor and you have no house, then as Parliament we have to say what happens after somebody has died.”

The same sentiments were shared by the legislator for people living with disabilities, Mr Mpindi Bumaali.

“You cannot say that with all the money he has been earning and the allowances, he could not construct a decent house,” Mr Bumali told the media.