Uproar over house for Mutebile family 

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, signs on a portrait of Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile before proceeding to the chambers for special sitting in honour of the deceased economist at Parliament on January 27, 2022. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Some MPs say governmnet should accord Mutebile’s family a befitting house or allow them stay in the governor’s official residence in Kololo.

A proposal to accord Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile’s family a befitting home in honour of his legacy, yesterday elicited debate in Parliament with some lawmakers suggesting it would impose a burden on the taxpayers.

