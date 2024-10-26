UPU seeks Shs2 billion for Prof Ntambirweki memorial building

Uganda Pentecostal University (UPU) in Fort Portal City is seeking about Shs2 billion for a memorial building in honour of the late Prof John Ntambirweki, the founder of the institution.

The goal is to construct the Prof John Ntambirweki Memorial Building, a facility that will expand access to quality higher education in the Tooro sub-region and beyond.

Ntambirweki, a renowned educational figure in legal practice, founded UPU in 2001 as the Grotius School of Law and Professional Studies. After accreditation in 2005, it became one of the few universities in the Tooro sub-region.

Following his passing on April 12, 2023, his wife, Prof Pelucy Kabahuma Ntambirweki, took over as the Vice-Chancellor, committed to advancing his vision of accessible education.

"We are currently mobilising funds from well-wishers to construct the new infrastructure, our new home in Kasusu, Fort Portal," Prof. Pelucy Kabahuma Ntambirweki said Saturday during the university marathon, part of the fundraising drive. "The late professor's impact on countless lives through education will be carried forward, ensuring accessible, quality education for all."