URA camps in Kikuubo to encourage business formalization

In a move to extend tax services closer to the business community, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has set up a mobile tax hub in Kikuubo, a major trading locale downtown Kampala.

The hub to last 15 days started November 2, 2021. Working with the leadership in Kikuubo, the tax body officials will carry out door-to-door sensitization engagements with traders.

The manager corporate affairs at, Mr Ian Rumanyika said: “The mobile tax hub in Kikuubo is in response to the traders’ request for more engagement with the taxman.”

It is believed that Kikuubo Business Community (KBC) has close to 50,000 traders, both in wholesale and retail trading. These will be equipped with knowledge about their rights and obligations as taxpayers.

“Free tax advisory and hands-on support services on any tax-related challenges will be the other information and skills we (URA) shall share with the trading community in Kikuubo,” Rumanyika shared.

During this period, URA will also register businesses for taxation purposes.

“The exercise of registration is being handled in conjunction with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) under the Taxpayer Registration Expansion Program (TREP) program,’’ Mr Rumanyika disclosed.

TREP aims to help businesses formalize and enjoy the benefits of business formality.

URA has adopted a listening approach to the concerns of the public and business communities and is responding to their needs dynamically and innovatively to enhance service delivery and to draw more revenue contributors into the taxpayers pool.