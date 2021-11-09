URA camps in Kikuubo to encourage business formalization

Traders and shoppers flood Kikuubo Business Centre in Kampala on Monday. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • During this period, URA will also register businesses for taxation purposes.

In a move to extend tax services closer to the business community, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has set up a mobile tax hub in Kikuubo, a major trading locale downtown Kampala.

