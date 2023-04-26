URA fails to collect 600b taxes on gold

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has failed to collect taxes on gold exports to a tune of Shs600b after the Energy and Mineral Development minister, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, issued a directive to halt the collection.

In a Tuesday statement to Parliament on gold taxes, Ms Nankabirwa indicated that the arrears date as far back as July 1, 2021.

“As of December 24, 2022, the total outstanding export levy charged at a rate of five percent was Shs538,062,249,529. The URA sought to collect the outstanding export levy from gold exporters pursuant to the Indemnity Agreements,” the statement read.

On February 21, Ms Nankabirwa signed a statutory instrument; the Mining and Minerals (Export Levy on Refined Gold) Regulations, 2023, which was to guide the collection of arrears of taxes from gold exportation dating back to July 1, 2021.

However, two weeks later, Ms Nankabirwa made a U-turn and wrote to the taxman asking that the implementation of the statutory instrument be halted, giving no reasons.

In the statement to Parliament, Ms Nankabirwa explained that the U-turn was because there was a push-back from the gold exporters.

“URA duly issued demand payment notices to collect the levy. However, some gold refiners made a complaint against the same and filed a suit in court where an interim order has been issued. In order to provide clarity and further engage the entire industry to enable seamless implementation, the minister wrote to the URA to request that implementation is halted until further guidance provided,” the statement reads.

Fallout within the gold association

Sources within the Gold Refiners, Exporters and Dealers Association of Uganda (GREDAU), that preferred anonymity, confirmed the lawsuit had been filed, but that the companies which filed it were no longer part of the association.

“The issue is there is a group of people who have filed a lawsuit and those are [from] the three companies [names withheld] that don’t want to pay taxes. The others want to pay taxes, some have even already started clearing their arrears and continue to do so,” the source said.

It added: “They [non-compliant companies] used to be part of our association, they ran away to create another association because our association was encouraging them to pay taxes.”

Information gathered by this newspaper indicates that URA issued demand notices dated March 6 to six gold refining companies, including Africa Gold Refinery, Gold Refinery Uganda, Simba Gold Refinery, Metal Testing and Smelting, and Bullion Refinery Limited, amounting Shs30 billion.

URA has been unable to collect the tax arrears majorly because of the minister’s directive to halt implementation of the Mining and Minerals (Export Levy on Refined Gold) Regulations, 2023, which came as a result of the lawsuit challenging the regulations filed by the association.

Efforts to get a comment from URA were futile by press time.

Failure