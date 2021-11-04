URA hands over registration of vehicles to Works ministry

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is no longer in charge of motor vehicle registration functions after handing over the responsibility to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The ministry’s first assignment involves close surveillance of all vehicles in the country for security reasons such as terrorism threats.

The change, which takes immediate effect, means that URA’s role will be restricted to revenue collection. The Works and Transport ministry takes up the administration and management of the Motor Vehicle Registration, which has in the just ended quarter of the Financial Year of 2021/2022 generated slightly more than Shs7.5b in revenue.

The busy department, over the previous two financial years, cumulatively generated close to Shs35b in non-tax revenue. This is about a half of the proposed budget cuts for the Judicial Service Commission whose mandate is to identify suitable persons for appointment as Judicial and non-Judicial Officers for all levels of the Courts of Judicature.

Works and Transport minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala says there is more to management and administration of Motor Vehicle Registration than just the revenue component.

“Part of its function includes the security component and this is very important. Whether you like it or not, the security component is crucial. For example, criminals use transport to move around and we need to track them down. In case your car is stolen, you will need to have it tracked down, so if you are not a criminal, you don’t have to worry because you are not the target,” Gen Katumba said during the handover ceremony held at the URA Tower yesterday.

The ministry will also strive to eliminate cases of multiple issuance of registration number plates, and ensure a clean database of all motor vehicles. All old logbooks have also been deemed obsolete, with new portable versions to be commissioned at a later date.

Daily Monitor can reveal that the transfer of the function after 30 years was crystallised in a meeting held on August 10, 2018. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Cabinet recently directed Gen Katumba to fast-track the process of digitising the Motor Vehicle Registration System within two years. The goal is to support implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System whose infrastructure will be used to track vehicles. Works and Transport permanent secretary Bageya Waiswa revealed that the procurement of the supervising consultant is in its final stages.

Meanwhile, URA Commissioner General Musinguzi Rujoki says in the interim, the taxman will remain responsible for motor vehicle customs clearance and first time registration (issuance of first-time number plates). The Works and Transport ministry will take over the registry and the post registration as first time registration will be taken over once there is a new system integrated with the customs department.

It has also emerged that the ministry is fast-tracking the procurement of consultancy services for the design and supervision of a Motor Registration System. During this transition, URA will continue to offer technical support to the ministry.