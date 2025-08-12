URA new tax tsunami sweeps across sectors

If you were one of the thousands of Uganda Cranes fans at yesterday’s Uganda–Niger showdown, your ticket in was your match receipt. No ticket, no game. Same rule applies off the pitch, whether you are laughing at a comedy show, vibing at a concert, or tucking into a dinner, you should walk away with a digital receipt plugged into the Uganda Revenue Authority system.

So, if you are paying for services in entertainment, recreation, or the arts, expect an e-receipt, that is the new rule from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). URA’s latest public notice ropes in 12 more key sectors, making it law for businesses to issue an e-receipt.

Apart from the aforementioned sectors, accommodation and food service activities, real estate activities, wholesale and retail of fuel, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, will all be, as a matter of law, issue the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (“EFRIS) upon transaction.

Other sectors that must comply with the URA general notice mandating them to issue an e-receipt, for the purpose of accurate tax assessment, among other benefits, include water supply, sewage, waste management and remediation activities, construction, transport and storage, Information, Technology and Communication, and professional, scientific and technical activities.

The general notice No.2218 of 2025 states : “Notice is hereby given to the general public by the Uganda Revenue Authority, under section 92 (2) of the Tax Procedures Code Act Cap. 343 that effective 1st July, 2025, every business operating in the mentioned sectors is required to use the centralised invoicing and receipting system or devices authenticated by the Uganda Revenue Authority to issue electronic invoices or e-receipts in accordance with the Tax Procedure Code (E-Invoicing and E-Receipting) Regulations, 2020.’’

The general notice signed by the URA Commissioner General, Mr John Rujoki Musinguzi, simply means the sectors must generate e-receipt and e- invoicing - EFRIS as a matter of law for any transaction.

Among other things EFRIS is a solution to record taxpayers’ transactions and while instantly sharing the same information with the URA. To the taxman, this is a tax compliance enhancing tool meant to close revenue leakages estimated to be in upwards of Shs5 trillion annually by the Ministry of Finance.

When contacted, URA spokesperson, Mr Robert Kalumba, said: “EFRIS technology is good for business and revenue administration. It accurately keeps taxpayers records and helps them file their returns easily, helping businesses accrue high returns.”

He continued: “Now the sectors that were chosen like the fuel sector, ICT are some of the biggest contributors to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and this technology will go a long way in streamlining their operations for the better. This technology will be useful to both the taxpayers and tax collectors.”

Sector players weigh in

The Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), Mr Ezra Rubanda, applauded the initiative to add manufacturing, particularly small and medium enterprises into the fray.

We worked together with URA on this because we discovered we would pay our fair share of taxes and many of our suppliers would not.

This will ensure transparency and we are in support of it. As for Mr Richard Tuwangye, an entertainer known for his work as an actor, comedian, musician and events MC, this could deepen formality in the entertainment, recreation and arts sector.

Unlike the entity he works for which is professionally managed and operated, the founding member of the comedy group Fun Factory Uganda, said this mandatory move, although beneficial, will take a while for the sector players, majority of whom operate informally, to take to it, calling for more sensitisation in this regard.

And where the entertainers feel it will be a cost then there is a possibility for them to up the price of their arts and related performances. He said the system solves assessment challenges that could occur if not put to use, stressing that the biggest challenge is the informal operation of the sector.

The Consultant at Real estate Institute of East Africa and sector players as well, Mr Arinaitwe Nicholas, said without regulation of the real estate sector by the government, all this would be a wasted effort.

He said since 2008, as sector players, they have been calling for regulation which is gathering dust somewhere between the Cabinet and Parliament shelves.

“There are so many stages in the sector where the money exchanges hands. At the same time their expenses incurred in various stages of the transaction with so many people involved, how will such a problem be solved. Without regulating the industry, this will not work,” he said.

“Implementing this will be a bit tricky if URA is just looking at the end of the transaction. If handled badly it could lead to evasion and avoidance for as long as the industry is not regulated,” he said.

The Managing Director of Kafene Treasure minerals Ltd, Mr Emmanuel Kibirige, who is also the general secretary of Mubende United Miners assembly limited, said implementation of EFRIS in mining and quarrying sector would be problematic for as long as the tax collector looks at the sector the way retail and wholesale is operated.

“Most of the mining and quarrying equipment we procure outside Uganda, the majority of our players use hoes and axes, an informal way of mining and quarrying. So, how do you mandate an EFRIS solution for a player like that? URA has a huge role to play in sensitisation or else I see this going nowhere,” he said.

Mr Julius Mukunda, a budget and policy analyst, who is also the executive director of Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group, said such mandatory regulation should be given time by way of proper sensitisation before being implemented.

“This is a good move and it expands our tax base because those who are supposed to pay taxes will have to do so. However, the challenge is I am not sure these sector players have been given sufficient warning before implementation, which is already due.

The issue now is preparing the taxpayer to get into the system,” said Mr Mukunda. “Ideally, this is disruptive because you simply woke up to it and you are now told you have to issue a digital receipt, making the compliance job even harder. So I think the lack of preparation plan on the part of URA could lead to a sore thumb here,” he added.

The Financing Strategy

In the FY 2025/26 budget, the financing strategy is improving tax administration to raise an additional Shs1.89 trillion.

The measures also include technical amendments to tax laws aimed at improving clarity and consistency, creating a fairer and more predictable tax environment for businesses and taxpayers, and removing ambiguities that create loopholes, leading to revenue leakages.

These amendments are also intended to enhance tax administration, encourage voluntary compliance, and empower URA to effectively enforce tax laws. This public notice falls perfectly under this strategy looking to see URA raise domestic revenue amounting to Shs 37 trillion this financial year.

General Notice

