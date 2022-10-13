URA now goes after secondary earnings

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has adjusted the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) rate for people with secondary employment that exceeds Shs10m per month from 30 percent to 40 percent.

The tax authority issued a public notice yesterday, saying the adjustment would enable the people that have secondary employment to conform to the tax laws.

“The employees with secondary employment have been paying 30 percent in PAYE, contrary to the tax law that requires a 40 percent payment. The PAYE return template has now been updated,” a statement from URA reads in part.

This is a tax levied on the gross salary of an employee.

Mr Ibrahim Bbossa, the URA spokesperson, said the rates have been in force since 2012, but they haven’t been enforced until this month.

“In fact, what you are witnessing in this PAYE improvement is plugging leakages. Remember this tax has been around in force since July 1, 2012, and therefore not new. However, diagnostics showed a tax that ought to have been collected that is not hence the update to the template,” Mr Bbossa said on his Twitter handle.

The other rates under PAYE have remained the same.

An employee earning less than Shs235,000 per month doesn’t pay PAYE. However, an employee, who earns above that per month but doesn’t exceed Shs335,000 per month is taxed 10 per cent.

An employee, who earns between Shs335,000 and Shs410,000 is taxed 20 percent and Shs10,000 per month.

While an employee, whose earnings range from Shs410,000 and below, Shs10m are taxed 30 percent as PAYE and Shs300,000 per financial year.

If an employee earning above Shs10m pays Shs300,000 per financial year, 30 percent in PAYE in addition to a 10 percent.

Recovery in PAYE employees still weak

The employment sector is still dampened by Covid-19 with a number of companies cutting jobs while others have maintained varying salary deductions. The sector had shown recovery since September 2020 but has stagnated and continues to be below the pre-Covid-19 period. Before Covid-19, PAYE employees had been recorded at an average of at 729,531 employees per annum.