URA on the spot over shooting of smugglers

Local leaders in Tororo District have accused Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement officers of brutality and killing suspected smugglers.

This comes after one of the enforcement officers reportedly opened fire and killed a man who was suspected of smuggling goods into the country two weeks ago.

The officer, who is yet to be identified, reportedly shot and killed Simon Peter Odeu, a resident of Kwapa II Cell in Kwapa Town Council in Tororo after he allegedly tried to evade arrest.

Odeu, a father of five children, was shot dead at Mile Five Trading Centre on Tororo-Mbale Road while riding a motorcycle with two cartons of wheat flour from Kenya to restock his retail shop.

The LC5 Chairperson of Tororo, Mr John Okeya, said URA enforcement officers “shoot at people carrying goods that are not even taxable”.

“The locals run away upon seeing the URA officers because they get scared, some of them drown in River Malaba,” he added.

Mr Okeya demanded action against brutal URA officers.

“The late Odeu has left his family in great suffering for carrying two cartons of wheat flour, which is just Shs89,000. We, the leaders, are not happy with URA officers,” he said.

He made the remarks during an engagement with URA officials and stakeholders from the transport sector on advanced income tax education, part of the strategies the tax body is rolling out to end the smuggling of goods into the country. The meeting took place on Tuesday.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Albert Amula, also accused the enforcement officers of not declaring the goods confiscated from suspected smugglers.

“My office has registered a series of complaints from the residents claiming that once URA officers confiscate their goods, they are not given deposit slips or seizing notices acknowledging that the goods have been confiscated. It means that URA officers end up selling the goods in the black market, which is unprofessional,” he said.

Mr Amula said among the complaints of brutality include a case of a URA driver, who ran over a person in Kisoko and the victim was admitted to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Robert Wamala, the supervisor of tax education in URA, said the tax body does not condone the shooting of smugglers.

“Our officers must adhere to a strict code of conduct in such operations by using intelligence-guided and covert means to identify, track and apprehend suspects for prosecution. Any officer acting contrary to the URA values and behaviour will be held individually liable in accordance with the law,” Mr Wamala said on Tuesday.

He said the tax body has initiated an investigation into the alleged misconduct of the URA officer.

The traders and manufacturers, however, fault the rise in smuggling on weak enforcement systems, saying the smugglers use even the gazetted borders where they bribe the enforcement officers.

Sources said tonnes of cement, Simba Cement Semu 4 in particular, are smuggled through the porous border points, especially along Lwakhakha, Busia and Malaba borders.

In Kenya, cement prices are approximately Ksh800 per bag (approximately Shs19,000), which is significantly lower than in Uganda, where bags are sold between Shs30,000 and Shs33,000. Even with a Shs4,200 tax per bag for traders with a certificate of origin, Kenyan cement is still more affordable.

The URA Spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, last December told this publication that the tax authority would take action to prevent smuggling of cement from Kenya.

Mr Bbosa said their efforts had resulted in the interception of 3,286 bags (164.3 metric tonnes) of smuggled cement.

“We also recruited credible informants to provide timely information on smuggling activities,” he said, adding that smugglers smuggle cement from Kenya using unmonitored routes, primarily using bicycles and motorcycles,”