URA spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa resigns 

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa Kibuuka, the Assistant Commissioner of Tax Education at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has tendered his resignation, marking the end of his 2.5-year tenure with the tax body.

An insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Monitor on Friday that Mr Bbosa has formally tendered in his resignation letter, adhering to URA's policy of a three-month notice period.

But we could not establish the exact date he will be leaving, as efforts to reach Bbosa for comment were unsuccessful.

When contacted, URA's Public and Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr Robert Kalumba, remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the report.

The reasons for his resignation remain speculative, with some suggesting that the recent shift in his duties may have left him dissatisfied.

Mr Bbosa's resignation comes just three months after a notable shift in his role. He was reassigned from his position as Assistant Commissioner of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations to head the tax education department on May 22, 2024.

Under his leadership, URA intensified its efforts to broaden the tax net, particularly targeting the informal sector, and bolstered its tax education initiatives.

Mr Bbosa has a rich background in communication, with roles at prominent organizations, including the Uganda Communications Commission, Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Uganda National Bureau of Standards, and Uganda Red Cross Society.