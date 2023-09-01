URA staff wins prestigious Wood Mackenzie Prize

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is reveling in their employee’s winning of the prestigious Wood Mackenzie Prize 2023.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT), the principal tax body in the United Kingdom, on August 17, 2023 declared Ms Tracy Judith Akello the winner of the prestigious prize, making her the first African to win.

Ms Akello is the supervisor of domestic taxes in the policy division of URA. Her key roles, among others, include; supervising rulings, policy and interpretations at URA.

Having joined URA in May 2013, she has a grounded understanding of the law, which has assisted her in her work on tax amendments, interpretation and application of tax laws.

Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, URA’s Spokesperson and Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs, said: “It is amazing and inspiring to see Tracy (Akello) do so well on the international scene. She is simply brilliant!”

Earlier, the tax body wrote on its website: “URA celebrates Tracy Judith Akello, a supervisor of domestic taxes in the business policy division for scooping the Wood Mackenzie Prize. Tracy emerged the best overall performer with a distinction in module 3.04, energy resources in the ADIT for the June 2023 sitting.”

The announcement follows the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT) examination results held between June 6 and 8, 2023.

A total of 765 students sat a total of 816 exams from 68 countries around the world via the CIOT’s online exam system, according to the CIOT website, adding that 442 students passed at least one exam.

A total of 144 students, eleven of whom achieved a distinction, completed ADIT, which is now held by 1,905 tax practitioners in 91 countries and territories across the world.

The inaugural year was 2018, but due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, there were no exams for 2020. However, the next three years highlighted before show that she is the first African to win the award.

Ms Akello owes her success to her family and employer, adding that the achievement is critical for her career growth.

“The global award is a reflection of URA’s pursuit of excellence and expertise in international tax which has enabled it to be at par with the other global tax bodies in the application of international tax principles and best practices,” she added.

About Ms Akello

She holds a Bachelors and Masters of Laws degree from Makerere University, Kampala, and is an advocate of the High Court and all subordinate Courts in Uganda, with more than 10 years of experience.

She is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Corporate Governance (formerly) ICSA UK, and is a candidate for an Advanced Diploma in International Tax at the Chartered Institute of Taxation UK.