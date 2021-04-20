URA strikes new chord to calm angry traders

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

By RASHUL ADIDI

Taxpayers in West Nile have asked the Uganda Revenue Authority to reverse their method of collecting taxes, which they said has been ruthless.

The taxpayers said the actions of URA enforcers had led to fear in paying tax, defiance, anger and in some cases led to injuries meted on smugglers of fuel, rice and motorcycles.

A taxpayer, Mr Ali Majid, at the weekend said: “I broke my arm and teeth when the URA enforcers hit me with their car door as they chased me to impound my motorcycle. I have been paralysed since then.”

Mr Majid said the boda boda business was his only source of livelihood.

“I demand for compensation from URA because my family members are sleeping hungry because of their actions,” he said.

The concerns were raised at various meetings in Arua and Koboko districts.

Last month, two URA enforcement team members were beaten into coma in Arua City by a mob as they chased alleged smugglers.

Approach

The chairperson of Arua Business Community, Mr Moses Obeta, said there is need for URA to be friendly so that people can freely pay tax.

“We ask our people doing smuggling to know that it is illegal. But people should be handled in a humane way so that one can be free to pay the tax. We do not want to see past scenarios of ruthlessness by URA officers. And people should desist from stoning the officers,” he said.

Mr Baker Andabati, the chairperson of Koboko Boda boda Association, said: “We are not happy with the way URA enforcers carry out their operations. Why should you beat a motorist in the name of collecting tax? When these people are injured, URA does not want to take responsibility. This is bad.”

The URA regional manager customs, Mr Ivan Kakaire, said motorcycle owners should abide by the law and register their motorcycles.

“We want to renew our relationship with taxpayers and change our methods. If we fell short in the past, we need to leave it there. People should, however, desist from stoning our officers and we ask the enforcers to be friendly to taxpayers,” Mr Kakaire said.

He added that they would talk to the fuel dealers to stop smuggling.

The sale of fuel from DR Congo is thriving in Arua, hence affecting business of petrol station owners. Two months ago, URA impounded 14,310 litres of petrol and 50 litres of diesel.

About Shs38,903,500 was recovered after auctioning of the smuggled fuel.

Some of those engaged in smuggling have always accused URA enforcers of alleged extortion during operations.

Mr Kakaire said they would rein in on their officers accused of extorting money.

Incidents

The 2012 URA report indicates that Koboko District yielded 42 per cent of the Duty Not Paid (DNP) packs of cigarettes that were recovered as smuggled goods. Koboko is a key transit town to Arua, Yumbe, Moyo and to the East Nile through Laropi to Adjumani.

In October 2010, URA seized contraband cigarettes worth Shs67 million in one operation.

On May 5, 2013, URA intercepted a UPDF vehicle with more than 30 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth more than Shs50 million at Pakwach check point.

On November 10, 2012, about 80 cartons of illegal supermatch cigarettes worth Shs48 million were impounded at Midia Sub-county in an abandoned house near DR Congo border.

In 2015, more than 1,113, packs of export supermatch were impounded in Arua.