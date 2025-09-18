URA tightens noose on churches, NGOs

Auditors have warned that churches and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Uganda risk being shut down if they continue diverting funds meant for donor projects to pay accumulated tax penalties. Mr Julius Owori, an auditor with BVL and Company Certified Public Accountants, explained that churches and NGOs are required to collect and remit certain taxes to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), but many fail to do so. “Churches must collect Pay As You Earn (PAYE), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, and withholding tax when paying service providers. However, when cash flow issues arise, they often recover the tax but fail to remit it, using the funds for other purposes and accumulating penalties as a result,” Mr Owori said.

He made these remarks during a digital finance conference held for financial administrators of various churches and NGOs affiliated with the Catholic Church in Ggaba, a suburb of Kampala. Mr Owori attributed this issue to a lack of proper governance structures, such as boards, which could provide oversight for these institutions. He also pointed to weak financial controls and the employment of incompetent relatives and friends, who fear advising their superiors on the financial implications of certain decisions. He highlighted instances where founders of churches and NGOs lobby for funding from donors but later divert the funds away from the intended activities.

Tax compliance

Mr Grace Isabirye, director of PKF Consulting, noted that URA is tightening its scrutiny of churches and NGOs due to the financial transactions involved in their programmes, which make them de facto tax collection points. “The taxman is looking deeper into NGOs because their operations involve various financial transactions, including withholding tax and payments made to service providers. These transactions have drawn the attention of URA,” he cautioned. Mr Robert Kalumba, the communications supervisor at URA, clarified that the tax authority does not tax tithes and offerings, but any other income generated by the church as a business is taxable.

“Tithes and offerings are exempt from tax. Donations that go directly towards the running of the church are also exempt. However, any income generated as part of a business activity is subject to taxation. If a church is registered as an NGO, it too will not be taxed on donations meant for religious purposes,” he said. “For PAYE and Withholding Tax (WHT), all churches must comply if they meet certain criteria. For PAYE, churches with employees earning over Shs235,000 per month must remit the tax. For WHT, churches that are agents and deal with suppliers whose invoices exceed Shs1m must remit the tax,” he added.

IRCU responds

Mr Joshua Kitakule, the secretary general of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), expressed surprise at the claims that some members are not making remittances to URA. “From our standpoint as IRCU, we ensure that taxes like PAYE and other required taxes are paid. If URA is facing challenges with any of our members, they should contact us officially. I am hearing about this issue for the first time,” he said. The decline in donor support This discussion comes at a time when many organisations in Uganda are reporting a general decline in donor support.

Mr Anjit Jangla, the director of tax consulting at Grant Thornton, said that many NGOs in Uganda are not tax-compliant due to a lack of awareness about their tax responsibilities. “Many NGOs are unaware of their tax obligations. When URA audits these organisations, they often find weaknesses in withholding tax and employment tax compliance, which can lead to significant penalties,” he explained. He further noted that these compliance issues create financial strains, especially since NGOs often operate with tight budgets. This, in turn, can affect the activities approved by donors, potentially leading to penalties for budget deviations.

Digital finance and risk management

Mr Solomon Mbubi, the regional director of Horizon3000, an NGO that organised the three-day training workshop, emphasised the importance of digitising financial systems for efficiency and effectiveness. However, he also warned that digital systems come with risks, including cyberattacks, fraud, and other online scams that could lead to significant financial losses and loss of donor confidence. He stressed that NGOs must be vigilant, especially when working with suppliers, as Ugandan law places the responsibility on them to collect taxes in accordance with URA guidelines. This includes complying with the new Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS).

Audit challenges

Despite these efforts, Mr Owori pointed out that auditing tithes and donations remains difficult. Churches typically classify these funds as being for pastoral or administrative work, making it challenging to track and verify their use transparently.

