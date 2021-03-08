URA tips women on how to remain competitive in business

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Women business leaders should re-invent themselves and become more creative as the business environment becomes more competitive.

Ms Patience Rubagumya, the Commissioner Legal Services & Board Affairs at Uganda Revenue Authority says that businesses that are owned by women which are mainly small and medium were greatly devastated by Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Rubagumya who was speaking to women business operators as the world commemorates the International Women’s Day, in Kampala, said that only those who are ready to adapt to creativity will make it as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

The conference centred on how women can rise to the challenges in a changing business environment.

She said that a 2020 Business Impact Survey that was conducted by Makerere University indicated that 62.3 percent of the companies considered laying off workers which negatively affected women’s ability to support themselves and their families.

Ms Rubagumya told women entrepreneurs to make partnerships and discuss issues as a means to support each other.

“As an organisation, we have purposed to be a business enabler by continuously listening to our stakeholders and clients and develop solutions to facilitate their businesses,” she said.

She hinted on the immense opportunities presented by the ongoing URA KAKASA campaign advising women to embrace voluntary disclosure and Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution to ease business.

URA, she said, continues to increase taxpayer education and financial literacy through free online business webinars and to devise means on how to support women trading across the border.

On the other hand, Ms Annet Nakawunde, the Managing Director Finance Trust Bank encouraged women to seize opportunities brought about by Covid-19 instead of lamenting over the pandemic.

She encouraged women to rely on online business operations and join developmental groups so that they access credit from banks.

She cited teachers who reinvented different ways of survival when schools were closed.

“Whereas it is true that Covid has affected us [women], there are also opportunities that have come with this season. Women should appreciate technology more by interacting with machines as they go about their business,” she said.

Ms Nakawunde, however, said that it’s sad that the country’s Internet instability and its high cost hinder businesses.

The Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau- Mercy Kainobwisho encouraged women to formalise their businesses for sustainability and accessing support from various agencies.

“During lockdown, government intended to support small business. However, this was an uphill task because most of the small businesses are not registered,” she said.

