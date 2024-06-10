URA to impound numberless motorcycles in West Nile

After a six-month grace period, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will resume impounding numberless motorcycles and other smuggled items from neighboring countries in July.

The suspension was announced in January by Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Mr Henry Musasizi following the deaths of innocent civilians during operations.

While addressing the press on Monday, Mr Mansur Adiga, the head of enforcement operations for Northern Uganda said the grace period had come to an end.

"The grace period has come to an end, and we will resume enforcement. Many motorcycles have been registered, but the number of numberless motorcycles has also increased," he said.

While 1,120 motorcycles were registered during the grace period, generating Shs780 million, many owners still find registration fees expensive.

Mr Benson Olama, a resident of Nebbi Municipality, appealed to the government to reduce the registration fee from Shs 1.5 million to Shs 700,000, considering the economic struggles of vulnerable Ugandans.

“It sounds crazy but the price should be reduced from Shs1.5 million to Shs700,000 and this will be affordable because people are burdened by the numerous taxes,” he said.

The abundance of numberless motorcycles in the region is attributed to the cheaper prices in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where a Bajaj motorcycle costs Shs3.5 million, compared to Shs5 million for a registered motorcycle in Uganda.

Mr Abby Mawerere, URA Regional Manager, emphasised the dangers of smuggling, which involves children and deprives them of education and future prosperity.

"Smuggling is a curse that should be discouraged. It's a dangerous activity that can lead to death. Whom will the district recruit when it wants planners, accountants and many others when these children are not in school now," he said.