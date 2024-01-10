URA, UPDF condemn killing of residents

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have expressed regret over the killing of people in West Nile Sub-region by revenue law enforcers.

This follows concerns raised by a section of leaders and locals in the sub-region over the enforcers’ trigger-happy tendencies which have seen several people lose their lives.

The most recent incident occurred on January 3 where UPDF soldiers deployed by URA shot four people during an operation to impound a numberless motorcycle in Okollo Town Centre, Madi Okollo District.

One of the victims, Moses Acidri, later died of his injuries.

Addressing a security meeting on Tuesday, officials from URA and the UPDF said the errant officers will take personal responsibility for their actions as extrajudicial killings are unlawful.

The UPDF 4th Division Commander, Brig Michael Kabango, however, said some of the actions of the law enforcers are in response to some of the locals’ violent behaviour.

“We condemn in totality the loss of lives occasioned by actions of security forces or even the community because some members of the security forces have been injured or killed by public action. We condemn both forms of violence, we also condemn smuggling and tax evasion, we must pay taxes,” he said.

Brig Kabango said they have since adopted a new strategy which will see enforcement officers deployed as a last resort, adding that all operations will now comprise URA, police and UPDF officers.

“We agreed that we shall be meeting in a quarterly manner so that no mistakes happen. They have been costly. The loss of human life is regrettable and I think we could do more,” he said.

He called for the continued sensitisation of local communities on the law.

The URA assistant commissioner-in-charge of enforcement operation, Mr Godson Mwesigye, said the authority has lost two enforcers as a result of the violence among some of the locals.

“Previously, we lost two staff. One, Sergent Amin, was buried in Koboko, you remember and another one was also killed. This counter-violence is something we should condemn. Much as we condemn the killings by the armed forces, we should also condemn the violence in the local people,” Mr Mwesigye said.

He added that the authority condemns smuggling because the country develops from the revenues URA collects.