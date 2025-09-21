URSB calls on Ugandan designers to register their works against copycats

Ugandans in the fashion and design sector have been urged to protect their creations under intellectual property law to safeguard them from infringement and counterfeiting.

The Registrar General of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Ms Mercy Kainobwisho, said the legal framework to protect the fashion industry has long been in place but remains underutilized.

“The only cost implication is you making your application and registering your design, because it’s your property. Once registered, you will have that certificate for a lifetime. So we want to tell the fashion industry, the people who design all kinds of designs, that you have a law that protects you. If you don’t protect, you risk your designs and your services being stolen by counterfeiters, the ones we call intellectual property thieves,” Ms Kainobwisho said.

Uganda’s Industrial Property Act 2014 provides protection for industrial designs, trademarks, patents, and other creative works.

According to Ms Kainobwisho, fashion design, bottle shapes, packaging, sketches, and other forms of creative expression can be registered and legally shielded from unauthorized copying.

Speaking during the Brand Protection Symposium in Kampala, she said government has also established an intellectual property enforcement unit working with police to resolve disputes.

“Uganda put in place a framework through URSB for resolving disputes. Don’t just stay there and fight and kill your businesses. Uganda put in place dispute resolution measures and platforms where you come to us and we mediate at no cost. URSB does not do this work at any cost, because it is the work of government,” she said.

Beyond legal protection, Ms Kainobwisho urged designers to embrace partnerships to coordinate, learn from one another, and strengthen their businesses.

“Just focus and be consistent. Who tells you that beyond fashion, you cannot start a training school? Look at the expansion models that you can put in place,” she said.

She further emphasized continuous learning, encouraging designers to take advantage of online courses, social media platforms, and cross-border networks to improve their skills and access bigger markets locally and abroad.

Mr Ronnie Nsubuga, founder of the Pearl of Africa Fashion Alliance, stressed the importance of intellectual property protection, saying it is essential for sustaining fashion businesses.

“When we fail to protect, we open the door to copycats who exploit our designs, photographing them before the originals are even produced. Let us stand together to build a competitive, sustainable, and respected creative industry,” Mr Nsubuga said.

He added: “We have seen the need to protect these brands, or to kick-start this movement so that these fashion designers can instead have value for whatever they create. Many designers do not know the power of registering their sketches and designs.”

Mr Nsubuga also underscored partnerships, calling upon designers to join associations that unite them for stronger advocacy.

Mr James Wasula, chairperson of Grooming a Successful Woman with an Intellectual Mind (GSWIM), said unprotected businesses remain vulnerable.

“Ideas are fragile; without protection, they are taken, reshaped, and sold before their true value is realised. By protecting your designs, you secure exclusivity, market value, investor confidence, and global reach,” Mr Wasula said.