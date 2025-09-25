URSB collects Sh312b from business registration

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has generated Shs312.08 billion in non-tax revenue from 2020/21 to 2024/25, achieving a 98 per cent performance against a target of Shs318.45 billion.

According to URSB Registrar General, Ms Mercy Kainobwisho, the bureau's financial performance over the five-year period was as follows: Shs40.52 billion collected in FY 2020/21 against a target of Shs47.3 billion, Shs57.04 billion in FY 2021/22 surpassing the target of Shs45.51 billion, Shs77.14 billion in FY 2022/23 surpassing the target of Shs69.6 billion, Shs65.57 billion in FY 2023/24 against a target of Shs71.1 billion, and Shs71.81 billion in FY 2024/25 against a target of Shs84.94 billion.

During the same period, URSB registered 124,900 new businesses, representing a 19.5 per cent increase from the 104,537 new companies registered in 2015/16 to 2019/20.

Speaking at the launch of the five-year Strategic Plan IV in Kampala, Ms Kainobwisho revealed that the bureau aims to register 2 million businesses and collect Shs500 billion in non-tax revenue under its new strategic plan spanning 2025/26 to 2029/30.

"We have so many people with unregistered businesses; we intend to prioritize door-to-door engagement, moving from shop to shop to engage people to register businesses, trademarks, patents, and property," she said.

Mr Francis Butagira, Chairman of the URSB Board, attributed the success to strengthened and streamlined processes, facilitated by automation and simplified procedures.

"The mass business registration has also been a real game-changer, formalizing thousands of enterprises and opening new opportunities for Ugandans in the formal economy," he said.

Mr Moses Kagwa, represented by the Director of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, encouraged informal business owners to formalize their operations, noting that this is crucial for accessing credit.

"Most businesses in Uganda are barred from accessing affordable credit because they don’t have security, and therefore they can’t borrow; the security includes registering their companies," he said.

"Registering makes the economy stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient," he added.





