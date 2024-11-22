US ‘closely following reports on abduction’ of Besigye, Lutale

The Bureau of African Affairs which is part of the United States Department of State charged with advising the Secretary of State on matters of Sub-Saharan Africa said Thursday that they were “closely following reports on the abduction and transnational rendition” of Uganda’s veteran opposition politician and activist, Dr Kizza Besigye and his companion Obeid Lutale from Kenya to Uganda.

The four-time presidential contender and Lutale were reportedly abducted on Saturday by Ugandan security operatives in Nairobi where they had gone to attend a book launch of former Kenya’s Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

They were driven back to Uganda and held in Makindye military barracks for days before they were on Wednesday arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye, a Kampala suburb.

“It is important that the circumstances [under which Dr Besigye and Lutale were abducted from Nairobi] be clarified with transparency and full legal protections,” said the Bureau whose activities include directing, coordinating, and supervising U.S. government activities within the region, including political, economic, consular, public diplomacy, and administrative management issues.

According to US senator, James Risch (Idaho), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking, "Uganda’s abduction of an opposition leader in Kenya raises serious questions about important U.S. partners violating international norms like sovereignty, respect for human rights and rule of law. This is especially concerning given the Biden Administration’s rhetoric about transnational repression."

Dr Besigye and Lutale were Wednesday paraded before Brig Freeman Mugabe, the chairman of the army court, where prosecutors claimed that they committed the offences in Nairobi (Kenya), Athens (Greece), and Geneva (Switzerland). In the first count, the two were charged with offences relating to security contrary to Section 128 (1) (f) of the UPDF Act, Cap 330.

The army prosecution stated that Col (Rtd) Dr Besigye, Mr Lutale and others still at large, between October 2023 and November 2024, while in Geneva, Athens and Nairobi, held meetings aimed at soliciting logistical support and identifying military targets in Uganda, with intent to prejudice the security of the Defence Forces.

In two other counts, the two are charged with unlawful possession of two pistols contrary to Section 4 (1) and (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

According to the charge sheet, Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale, on November 16, while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, were found in unlawful possession of two pistols; one model 27KAL No.765 and the other HB 1014 1953, which are ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.