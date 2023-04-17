US couple loses Shs500m in alleged spiritual cleansing scam in Uganda

Police are investigating a Ugandan pastor after he allegedly fleeced an American couple of Shs500m in a spiritual cleansing scam.

Pastor Denis Ssenyonga of God Holy Ministry International in Mukono District allegedly told Mr Hans Brabdt, an evangelist, and his wife Ragnhild Hvistendahl that God had revealed to him that demons were hovering on them and they would soon run into trouble.

He then reportedly said God had revealed to him that a sacrifice of Shs500m would enable him to defeat the demons.

Bishop Brabdt allegedly agreed and withdrew Shs500m from a bank in Jinja City before handing it over to the pastor.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspect was arrested on offences of obtaining money and goods by false pretence.

He added that they are still looking for his alleged accomplices – a female Ugandan and a male Macedonian, who are on the run.

According to Pastor Ssenyonga’s statement , when the Bishop and the wife were leaving the country, they sold him their property, including furniture and vehicles.

“The suspect was arrested and denied obtaining money by false pretence. He said he only bought property from Bishop Brabdt and he paid as they agreed. The suspect was released on bond as investigations continue,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

How it started

According to Bishop Brabdt, they got to know Pastor Ssenyonga through one Barbara Kansiime, a Ugandan, and her partner Borche Lliovski, a Macedonian, while they were on a pastoral visit in Macedonia.

“They convinced us to visit Uganda to help the orphans. They also told us that there was a prophet in Uganda who does miracles and also can prophesy about people,” Bishop Brabdt said.

He said when they came to Uganda in November 2022, they were welcomed by Ms Kansiime and Mr Borche who introduced them to Pastor Ssenyonga as a prophet.

According to police, the pastor shocked the duo by revealing to them their past and their challenges.

“It was then that he told them that they were possessed by a blood curse and a death mark that would make their lives difficult and later cause death to them and the only way to survive was to cleanse themselves by paying a sacrifice of Shs500m,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Gripped with fear, the couple accepted. On March 1, 2023, Bishop Brabdt visited Stanbic Bank in Jinja City where he withdrew Shs500m and handed it over to Pastor Ssenyonga.

Days later, the pastor reportedly told the couple that he had received another prophecy that they were not safe in Uganda and they should flee as soon as possible.

“On March 10, the couple left the country,” he said. Two weeks later, the pastor contacted them revealing another prophecy, this time it was indicating that the couple’s brother-in-law was also in trouble. It was then that Bishop Brabdt detected that it could be a scam as the pastor pestered them for money.

“I found out that he was lying,” Bishop Brabdt said. Pastor Ssenyonga then allegedly cut all contacts with the bishop.

The agitated bishop sought help from his attorneys in Uganda and a criminal case was opened at Mukono Police Station.

Pastor Ssenyonga was arrested and detained before he was released on police bond, but the detectives seized the property, including two vehicles that the couple had left in the hands of Pastor Ssenyonga.

According to police, Pastor Ssenyonga presented a sales agreement in which he claimed Bishop Brabdt sold him the motor vehicles at Shs134m and household property at Shs132m.

“The victim conceals about the sale, but he said he sold them cheaply to him,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.