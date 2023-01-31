US court awards Nakajjigo's family Shs38b for wrongful death

US court has awarded the family of Ugandan activist Esther Nakajjigo over US$ 10.5 million (about Shs38 billion for wrongful death.

Federal US Judge, Bruce S. Jerkins announced the award in his landmark verdict delivered in Salt City, Utah on January 30, 2023.

Nakajjigo, an ambassador for Women and Girls in Uganda died tragically in an accident while exiting Arches National park in 2020. As a result, her husband Ludovic Michaud and family filed a legal suit alleging that the US Park Service was negligent in maintaining the gates at the entrances and exits to the park leading to Nakajjigo’s death.

Ludovic Michaud witnessed his wife Esther Nakajjigo’s death during an April 2020 trip to Utah’s Arches National Park. (Facebook / Esther Nakajjigo)

The US government admitted fault and cause of death leading to the trial in December on the damage suffered by the family leading to Monday’s verdict. According to the judgment, US$ 9.5 million will go to Michaud and the remaining US $ 1 million to Nakajjigo’s parents. Justice Jerkin described the case as usual since neither the victim nor complainants were US citizens.

"The husband is a French citizen, employed in and a resident of the United States. The parents are citizens of Uganda, a poor and heavily populated African nation, formerly part of the British Empire. The deceased, Esther Nakajjigo was a citizen of Uganda, but at the time of her death, a United States resident, newly married to Plaintiff Ludovic Michaud," the judge said.

Speaking about the verdict, Michaud said “This decision serves as a reminder of the proper maintenance and safety measures in our parks, so as to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.”