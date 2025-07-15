US cuts Ugandans’ visa validity to three months

Ugandans travelling to the United States for business or tourism will now receive visas valid for only one entry and a three-month stay, down from the two-year multiple-entry visas previously issued.

The change, which took effect on July 8, follows Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, to “protect the national interests and security of the United States,” US Ambassador William Popp told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

“New non-immigrant visas for Ugandan citizens will mirror the validity that Ugandan visas grant to American travellers—one entry, three months,” Ambassador Popp said, stressing that the policy is reciprocal and part of a wider review affecting “various countries.” Student visa terms, he added, will continue to be issued case by case.

While the validity of the visa is three months, immigration officers will have the discretion to determine how long the visa holder may stay in the US, which may even be a shorter period.

“It is the immigration officer at the Port of Entry who determines how long an individual may stay in the US. This period will be stated to the traveller or stamped in the individual’s passport. It is important to confirm at that time how long you are permitted to stay in the United States and ensure that you remember and depart the United States by that date!,” the US mission in Kampala said.

Although the duration has been slashed, visa fees remain unchanged because they are set globally to recover processing costs, including interviews, website infrastructure, and printing. Existing visas already in holders’ passports will remain valid until their printed expiry dates.

Ambassador Popp said Washington periodically reviews each country’s security practices, information sharing, and overstay rates. The aim is to prevent fraud, reduce immigration violations, and ensure “removable nationals” are repatriated promptly. “The United States must guarantee that foreign travellers do not compromise our security,” he said.

Ms Tania Romanoff, the Consular Section chief at the US Embassy in Kampala, cited three persistent problems: visa overstays, forged documents, and birth tourism—the practice of travelling primarily to give birth so the child obtains US citizenship. “If a consular officer believes giving birth is the applicant’s main purpose, the visa will be refused,” she warned.

According to the latest US Department of Homeland Security Entry/Exit Overstay Report, 8.42 percent of Ugandans on B1/B2 business and tourism visas failed to depart on time between October 2022 and September 2023. In 2023, US data show 173 Ugandan students out of 1,035 overstayed.

Fraud is also on the embassy’s radar. Brian Jolda, the Supervisory Special Agent with the Diplomatic Security Service, said five Ugandan applicants were arrested in the past two weeks for using forged academic certificates, bank statements, national IDs, and diplomatic notes.

Uganda’s Internal Affairs ministry spokesman Simon Peter Mundeyi confirmed the arrests and urged applicants to “avoid fake or unauthentic documents.”

Mr Herbert Byaruhanga, the Secretary General of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators, predicted higher costs and administrative headaches. “After three months, you must reapply, and the process is tedious,” he said.

Mr Byaruhanga argued that Uganda should extend longer visas to Americans, rather than restricting them to 90 days, to ease trade and tourism.

US officials stress that the new rule is neither punitive nor unique to Uganda. Similar restrictions have been applied to other nations whose reciprocity schedules or security metrics fall short of Washington’s benchmarks.

Abuse

Uganda, has also come under scrutiny for abuse of visa processes, including overstays, presenting forged documents, and participating in birth tourism. The US officials say it is such kinds of abuses and disrespect for their visa status that have forced the US government to act.

Data from the Department of State indicates that 173 non migrant students representing out of 1035 overstayed their visas in 2023. Similarly, of 6,652 Ugandans holding business and tourism 560 Ugandans representing 8.42 per cent did not leave, another batch of 275 other in-scope non-immigrant classes that were expected to depart, 34 representing 12.36 per cent, did not leave the country.

In 2022, overstay rates for non-immigrants admitted to the United States for business or pleasure via air and sea indicate that out of 2,303 Ugandans who were expected to depart from the US, 683 Ugandans, representing 29.7 percent, overstayed their visas. During the same year under review, a total of 211 out of 854, representing 24.7 percent of non-immigrant students and exchange visitors from Uganda who were supposed to leave the country, overstayed their visas.

Tania Romanoff, the Consular Section Chief at the US Embassy in Kampala, said 17,000 Ugandans applied for Visas to the United States between October 2023 to September 2024. In 2024 financial year, the US. Embassy Kampala issued 8,548 nonimmigrant visas to Ugandans- 6,491 B1/B2 (business visa); 1,130 F (student visas); and 415 (exchange visa).

The US hosted a total of 1,303 Ugandan students in the 2023-2024 school year, out of the 1,126,690 international students the country hosted.

Ms Romanoff said every applicant for a US visa undergoes extensive security screening to ensure that those individuals do not pose a threat to the United States, its citizens, or the national interests.

The United States has since 2019 extended its visa screening processes to include interrogating applicants’ social media footprint to gauge one's stands and if they may be or are a security threat to the United States. Ms Ramanoff says that one’s social media record offers the officials an insight into whether one is travelling for the actual purpose. This has been stepped up since the beginning of the Trump administration in January.

She said individuals who intentionally provide inaccurate information on their visa application or during their interview will not get a visa, and they may be permanently ineligible to enter the United States.

“They may also face criminal prosecution either here or in the US. If an individual uses a US visa to travel to the United States and then misuses that visa, they may be subject to deportation and ineligible for visas in the future,” she said adding that “when someone who holds a US visa travels to the United States, one of our immigration agents at the border will inform that person how long they're permitted to remain in the United States. If that person then overstays that visa, they could be deported and could face a permanent ban on re-entering the United States.”

“The US hosts over a million international students each year. Unfortunately, some of them misuse their visa and this is a significant issue for the Trump administration and a serious one for Uganda. If a student visa holder drops out of classes, skips classes, or leaves their program of study without informing their school, their student visa may be revoked, and they may lose eligibility for future US visas. So it's very important that students adhere to the terms of their visa and maintain their student status to avoid any issues when in the United States,” she said.

Birth tourism hit

The US government has, in recent times, also taken issue with Ugandan mothers who travel to the country to give birth to their babies. According to the US laws, a citizen born in the US, not to a diplomat, automatically becomes a US citizen.

Romanoff yesterday said the government has become stricter on this group of travelers and has taken, with immediate effect, steps to deny visas to such pregnant women who put more burden on American taxpayers by using their facilities at no cost.





“So, using a U.S. visa to travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States is not permitted. Consular officers will deny a visa application if they have reason to believe that is the primary purpose of travel. We have seen that many Ugandan parents travel to the United States to give birth in the U.S., and then they use US government assistance to pay for that childbirth. These costs are then passed on to the American taxpayer. And so in the long run, those parents may be ineligible for a visa for future travel to the United States,” she said.

“It has been a part of our law for a long time that that is not a permitted, acceptable use of a non-immigrant visa. What is different today is just that the Trump administration has encouraged us to publicise this problem worldwide and to raise greater awareness of this issue,” she said

It remained unclear the yardstick the embassy would use to determine whether one would be travelling with the sole purpose of giving birth in the United States

Brian Jolda, the Supervisory Special Agent with the Diplomatic Security Service, and the charge of the Overseas Criminal Investigations Unit at the US embassy in Kampala, said cases of fraud and forgery of documents by Ugandans applying for US visas have been common.

He said in the last two weeks, the embassy, in conjunction with the Uganda Police Force, has arrested five Ugandans with forged documents, and they are being prosecuted by Ugandan prosecutors.

“We cooperate regularly with the UPF and in the last two weeks alone we have assisted with the arrest of five visa applicants who presented fraudulent degree certificates, O-level, A-level and university transcripts and bank statements,” he said.

He said individuals who intentionally provide inaccurate information will not get a visa, may be permanently ineligible to enter the United States, and can face criminal prosecution.

“Those who commit fraud and abuse, and abuse our visa process, could face arrest. This includes those individuals who are creating fraudulent documents used in visa applications. Along with conducting investigations, my team provides travel and identity document training to security personnel and Ugandan law enforcement partners. This hands-on training deters and reduces illegal immigration into the United States by giving our partners the skills needed to assess the security features present on passports, visas, and supporting documents. Our message here is clear. Those who violate US immigration law will be held accountable,” he said.

The Ugandan government, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, confirmed the arrests and has warned Ugandans applying for USA visas to avoid submitting fake and unauthentic documents in their application to avoid being turned away.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, the Ministry's spokesman, said that they have received information that the majority of Ugandans who failed to secure USA VISA applications have always been submitting forged documents like the bank statement, National Identity card, and diplomatic notes, among other required documents.

He, however, remained coy on the status of the prosecution of those arrested with fake documents presented to the US embassy in Kampala.

“I appeal to Ugandans to follow the USA Visa guidelines to avoid overstay and other violations, don’t forge any of the documents to avoid being arrested by security agencies,” he said







