US gifts Uganda more 2.9 million doses of Pfizer 

The government of the United States has said it completed the delivery of 2,919,150 million more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda.

A press statement by US Mission in Uganda indicates that the new donation combined with previous donations, brings the total number of doses to Uganda to more than 9.4 million.

“I am proud to announce that the United States has now donated nearly 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Ugandan people and that more are on the way,” US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E Brown said yesterday.

She added: “As the emergence of new Covid-19 variants show, this global pandemic will not end anywhere until it is defeated. If you are not vaccinated, now is the time to get your jab.”

Vaccination drive

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that since the start of vaccination in March, 6.9 million doses had been administered. From this, up to 5.7 million (25 percent) have received their first dose, while 1.2 million (5 percent) have received second dose, out of 22 million people being targeted.

Covid-19 vaccines have been proven as safe and effective and help prevent serious illness and death.

“Vaccines are here, but they won’t do any good unless everyone eligible takes the opportunity to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus,” Ambassador Brown added.