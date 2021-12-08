US gifts Uganda more 2.9 million doses of Pfizer 

The government of the United States has said it completed the delivery of 2,919,150 million more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that since the start of vaccination in March, 6.9 million doses had been administered. From this, up to 5.7 million (25 percent) have received their first dose, while 1.2 million (5 percent) have received second dose, out of 22 million people being targeted.

The government of the United States has said it completed the delivery of 2,919,150 million more doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda.
A press statement by US Mission in Uganda indicates that the new donation combined with previous donations, brings the total number of doses to Uganda to more than 9.4 million. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.