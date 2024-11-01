US gives Uganda 5,000 Mpox test kits

The United States government through its public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has given Uganda 5,000 laboratory test kits to support Mpox diagnosis as cases continue to rise.

In a statement by the U.S. Mission in Uganda, U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp, handed over the kits and other relevant consumables worth $265,000 (about Shs970 million) to the Ministry of Health today.

“It is not enough to have skilled personnel; it is important to empower them with the tools to work—the test kits/consumables that we are handing over today are part of our deliberate effort to help have a complete, timely and effective response as possible,” Ambassador Popp said on Friday.

“And this is only a part of our whole of the U.S. government $4 million (about Shs14bn) effort on enhanced surveillance, risk communication, coordination and contact tracing,” he added.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, in a separate statement, appreciated the US government for supporting Uganda’s response to public health emergencies and the health system at large.

"Uganda is doing all it takes and is committed to bringing the Mpox outbreak to an end as soon as possible. The Ministry of Health is in charge and there is no cause for alarm or fear," she said. Over 200 Mpox cases and one virus death have been reported in the country.

The United States’ donation is in addition to over $4 million (over Shs14b) in U.S. government assistance since August to Uganda to respond to and prevent Mpox, according to details in the statement.

“The testing kits will be distributed between Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and Uganda National Health Laboratory Services (UNHLS), Uganda’s primary testing facilities in the Mpox response. This brings to 10,000 test kits donated by U.S. CDC since the outbreak started,” the statement reads further.