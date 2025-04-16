US gives Uganda therapy for Ebola treatment

The United States government has given Uganda 100 vials of monoclonal antibodies, a therapy used for Ebola treatment. These antibodies block the Ebola virus infection. US Ambassador to Uganda William W. Popp handed over the treatments to State minister for Health (General Duties), Ms Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, at the National Medical Stores in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District, on Monday, where they will be safely stored until needed in the event of future cases.

According to details in an April 14 statement from the US Embassy, the treatments are viable for years under specified temperature conditions. Monoclonal antibodies represent a major medical breakthrough, with the potential to greatly boost survival rates for Ebola patients and support efforts to halt the ongoing Sudan Ebola Virus (SUDV) outbreak in Uganda, according to the US government.

“The United States’ donation of monoclonal antibodies is an important contribution to the global fight against Ebola, saving lives in Uganda, and making both America and Uganda safer,” the US Ambassador to Uganda said. He added: “Providing these groundbreaking treatments demonstrates the United States’ strong commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, shared prosperity, and global health security.

As we respond to outbreaks like Ebola, we build stronger global health security partnerships that benefit us all.” The National Medical Stores further noted in a comment that “these medicines will significantly support the country's efforts in treating the Sudan strain of the Ebola Virus Disease”.

The US Embassy also said in the statement that this donation is an addition to ongoing robust US contributions to Uganda’s 2025 Ebola response, including more than $6 million (Shs21.9 billion) to date to support case identification and surveillance, contact tracing, lab diagnostics, entry/exit screening, public messaging, community outreach, and infection prevention and control. During the 2022 outbreak, the US government donated monoclonal antibodies for compassionate use in the management of the Sudan ebolavirus disease outbreak in Mubende.

According to information from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), since the outbreak of SVD was declared in Uganda on 30 January 2025, and as of 5 March 2025, a total of 14 cases (including 12 confirmed cases and two probable cases) including four deaths (two confirmed and two probable) have been reported.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry, said earlier last week that they had not registered new cases and that the 42-day countdown to declare the end of the 2025 outbreak was on. The outbreak is declared over when no new case is reported within 42 days after the discharge of the final Ebola patient.

About the therapy