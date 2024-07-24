US invites Sudan's warring parties for talks, RSF to participate

The United States has extended invitations to the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks scheduled to commence on August 14 in Switzerland, announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo stated early Wednesday that they will actively participate in the talks with a constructive approach, aiming to achieve "a comprehensive ceasefire across the country and facilitate humanitarian access to all those in need."

"We reaffirm our firm stance ... which is the insistence on saving lives, stopping the fighting, and paving the way for a peaceful, negotiated political solution that restores the country to civilian rule and the path of democratic transition," Dagalo said in a statement.

The talks will include the African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations as observers, Blinken said in a statement. Saudi Arabia will be a co-host for the discussions, he added.

"The scale of death, suffering, and destruction in Sudan is devastating. This senseless conflict must end," Blinken said, calling on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to attend the talks and approach them constructively.

The war in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023, has forced almost 10 million people from their homes, sparked warnings of famine and waves of ethnically-driven violence blamed largely on the RSF.

Talks in Jeddah between the army and RSF that were sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia broke down at the end of last year.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday, July 23, that the goal of the talks in Switzerland was to build on work from Jeddah and try to move the talks to the next phase.